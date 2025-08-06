Syria Gripped by Drought: The Urgent Need for Sustainable Water Resource Management

Syria is currently experiencing its most severe drought in over six decades—a crisis exacerbated by fourteen years of devastating war, the collapse of water infrastructure, and the accelerating effects of climate change. While drought is not new to the region, the frequency and intensity of recent episodes are unprecedented, with dry spells now recurring every 8 to 10 years. The result is a mounting humanitarian and environmental emergency marked by dwindling access to clean water, parched agricultural lands, and mounting pressure on already fragile public services.

A Water-Stressed Nation Below the Poverty Line

Syria lies within one of the world’s most water-scarce regions, a reality now made worse by mismanagement and underinvestment. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Syria’s per capita water availability fell to around 600 cubic meters per year in 2022—well below the World Bank’s water poverty threshold of 1,000 cubic meters. This figure has dropped even further in 2025 due to below-average rainfall, sounding the alarm on Syria’s looming water crisis.

The consequences are dire: shrinking agricultural output—especially for rain-fed crops—threatens to compound food insecurity, while urban centers like Damascus are seeing stark reductions in daily water supply. The capital’s lifeline, the Ain al-Fijeh spring, now flows at just 3 cubic meters per second—half its former capacity. The Barada River, once immortalized by poets, is now a trickle of its past self. In the eastern provinces and the Jazira region—once considered Syria’s breadbasket—the Euphrates River has witnessed dangerously low water levels, leading to expanded desertification and the abandonment of large swaths of farmland.

Overexploitation of Groundwater: A Silent Crisis

In the face of disappearing surface water, Syria has become increasingly reliant on groundwater extraction—often through unregulated and unsustainable means. With many springs and rivers drying up, communities have turned to aquifers as their primary water source. However, this reliance has triggered a sharp drop in groundwater levels, especially in shallow wells ranging from 70 to 120 meters in depth, which depend on rainfall and snowmelt for replenishment.

Years of unmonitored well drilling—conducted with little oversight from responsible agencies—has depleted aquifers faster than they can recharge. As a result, new wells must be dug deeper, driving up costs and further straining local economies already under pressure from post-war recovery and rising energy prices. The uncontrolled tapping of non-renewable groundwater reserves poses an existential threat to Syria’s long-term water and food security.

Poor Data, Poor Planning

One of the most pressing challenges to effective water governance in Syria is the chronic lack of reliable data. According to the International Water Association (IWA), unsustainable groundwater use reduces flow in rivers and streams, degrades water quality, and disrupts ecosystems. Yet in Syria, information gaps and inconsistent reporting—especially during the years of conflict—have undermined coordinated planning. As a result, authorities have been ill-prepared to address the current drought, lacking both early warning systems and comprehensive resource mapping.

Emergency responses, while necessary, are not enough. Sustainable water management must be rooted in long-term planning, grounded in accurate data, and supported by transparent institutions. This includes monitoring water inflows and outflows, maintaining water quality records, and understanding seasonal variations in availability to inform usage policies.

A Call for Sustainable Water Management

Water sustainability in Syria demands a multi-pronged, interdisciplinary approach that encompasses environmental, agricultural, technical, and economic dimensions. This includes:

Rehabilitating Water Infrastructure:

Drinking water and irrigation networks across Syria suffer from leakage rates exceeding 45%—and in some areas, over 50%, according to studies by the University of Damascus. Rehabilitating these systems is essential to reduce waste and restore delivery capacity.

Modernizing Irrigation in Agriculture:

Agriculture is Syria’s largest water consumer. Transitioning to water-efficient irrigation technologies and replacing high-consumption crops with drought-resistant alternatives could significantly reduce demand.

Improving Data and Governance:

Water authorities must invest in digital mapping, real-time monitoring, and inter-agency coordination. The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources should lead efforts to integrate surface, groundwater, and unconventional sources into a unified national water strategy.

Reforming Water Policies:

A shift is needed from short-term crisis management to long-term resilience planning. This includes water pricing reforms, enforcement of groundwater extraction limits, and the use of accurate metering for households and farms.

Community Engagement and Education:

Public awareness campaigns can foster a culture of conservation and water stewardship. Citizens must be empowered to understand the value of water and the importance of responsible usage.

Alternative Solutions for a Changing Climate

Scientific innovations offer several pathways for addressing Syria’s water crisis:

Rainwater Harvesting:

Particularly effective in coastal areas with higher precipitation, this method involves collecting and storing rainwater for use during dry months.

Aquifer Recharge Techniques:

During wet seasons, surplus surface water can be redirected to replenish depleted underground aquifers—a strategy used successfully in several arid regions globally.

Cloud Seeding and Weather Modification:

Although previously tested in Syria on a limited scale, expanding cloud seeding initiatives could enhance rainfall in target areas.

Desalination of Seawater:

While costly, desalination remains a viable long-term option for Syria’s coastal regions, particularly as technology advances reduce operational costs.

Evaporation Control in Storage Systems:

High evaporation rates in Syria’s artificial lakes and reservoirs must be addressed through engineering designs that minimize water loss, such as shaded reservoirs or underground storage tanks.

Looking Ahead: From Crisis to Opportunity

Water is not merely a natural resource—it is a foundation for national development, public health, and regional stability. Used wisely, it can foster recovery, resilience, and economic revival. Mismanaged, it risks becoming a source of further instability and suffering.

As Syrian refugees begin returning home, pressure on the country’s fragile water systems is only set to grow. Without bold reforms and sustainable strategies, Syria may find itself spiraling from one crisis to another.

To escape this vicious cycle, Syrian policymakers must move beyond reactive policies and embrace a long-term vision grounded in sustainability. With effective governance, international cooperation, and public participation, Syria can turn its water crisis into an opportunity for renewal.

