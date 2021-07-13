Private Theology College Opens in Damascus

The Syrian government has agreed on the establishment of a private theology college in the capital Damascus, according to Snack Syrian.

Yesterday (Sunday), the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research issued a decision to open the Damascus-based Private Theology College, starting from the 2021-2022 academic year.

The ministerial decision was based on Decree No. 6 of May 2019, which provided for establishing the theological college in Damascus. The college will operate as a legal entity and be owned by the Greek Catholic Royal Patriarchate.

Article 1 of Decree No. 6 of May 2019 authorizes “the establishment of a private college in Syria called the Faculty of Theology, which is based in Damascus. It will be owned by the Patriarchate of Antioch and the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, will operate as a legal entity, and is represented foremost by the college’s dean.”

Article 2 states that the college can only grant university diplomas in theology.

Article 6 of Legislative Decree No. 36 of 2001, which regulates the work of private universities, stipulates that the institution may have branches outside its headquarters. Additional branches can be opened based on a decision of the Minister, after approval from the Higher Education Council.

