Tensions in Suweida: Protests Against the New Syrian Administration Amid Military Council Involvement

Suweida, a historically restive province in southern Syria, has witnessed fresh turmoil as protests erupted against the newly established Syrian administration. Demonstrators, reportedly led by members of the recently formed Military Council, expressed their opposition to the transitional government, accusing it of marginalizing the Druze community. The protest comes amid heightened tensions between the council and local factions following efforts to reinstate public security in the region under the supervision of Damascus.

According to local media sources, dozens of demonstrators gathered in Al-Karama Square in central Suweida, demanding the removal of Mustafa Bakour, the administration’s envoy to the province. The protesters also voiced discontent with interim Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, whom they accused of sidelining Suweida’s population.

The demonstration took on a provocative tone as participants removed the Syrian national flag from the governorate’s building and replaced it with the Druze “Tawhid” banner. Additionally, they carried images of Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, the leader of the Druze community in Israel, as well as Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, a prominent Druze religious figure in Suweida.

While the right to protest is widely recognized, several activists and politicians in Suweida criticized these symbolic acts, emphasizing that political opposition should not extend to insulting the national flag or undermining Syria’s territorial unity.

The Military Council’s Role

The Suweida Media Center reported that many of the demonstrators were affiliated with the newly established Military Council, a faction formed amid the shifting political landscape in post-Assad Syria. Other armed groups opposed to the Damascus government were also reportedly present at the protest.

Observers noted that some individuals involved in the demonstrations previously served in Syria’s State Security apparatus, while others are fugitives wanted for various crimes. Analysts argue that these elements may be exploiting popular grievances to stir unrest and obstruct what remains of the Syrian revolution’s momentum.

Clashes with “Men of Dignity” and Security Initiatives

The protest followed a direct confrontation between the Military Council and local Suweida-based factions, particularly the Men of Dignity Movement, Madata Al-Karama (led by Laith Al-Balaous), and the Free Arab Gathering. The dispute stemmed from the activation of a General Security unit in the province, staffed by local personnel and backed by the Damascus government.

According to a statement from the Men of Dignity Movement, the agreement with Syria’s Ministry of Interior aimed to restore security, combat crime and drug trafficking, and reestablish the rule of law. As part of the initiative, the Syrian government provided logistical support, including eight police vehicles, with a pledge to expand assistance in the future.

However, the Military Council and affiliated factions strongly opposed this move, viewing it as an attempt by the Damascus government to reassert its authority over the province. They went as far as issuing threats to burn police vehicles and attack security forces, while also spreading unverified rumors to discredit the initiative.

In response, the Men of Dignity Movement denounced these threats, stating that they reflect a clear rejection of lawful governance and indicate the presence of groups benefitting from ongoing chaos and lawlessness. The movement stressed that Suweida’s security measures were being implemented independently by local leadership and not dictated by Damascus.

In a separate statement, the Military Council accused the Men of Dignity Movement of collaborating with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the militant group formerly affiliated with al-Qaeda, and attempting to facilitate its entry into Suweida. The council claimed that any effort to impose external control over the province would result in severe consequences and threaten local stability.

The statement further declared the council’s opposition to the transitional government in Damascus, vowing to resist any attempt to impose “de facto authority” over Suweida.

The latest protests and rising tensions in Suweida underscore the deep political divisions and complex local dynamics in post-Assad Syria. While the new Syrian administration is attempting to restore governance and security, factions such as the Military Council remain deeply resistant to any cooperation with Damascus.

The situation remains precarious, with competing forces vying for influence in a region known for its history of local autonomy and resistance to central authority. Whether these tensions will escalate into armed confrontation or be resolved through dialogue remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Suweida is once again at the heart of Syria’s evolving political struggle.

