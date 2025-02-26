SDC Criticizes National Dialogue Conference

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) criticized the recently concluded National Dialogue Conference, citing a lack of fair representation and failure to address critical national issues seriously. In a statement released on Wednesday, SDC described the conference as “an extension of the exclusionary and marginalizing approach that has dominated Syria’s political landscape for decades.”

The National Dialogue Conference, which concluded on Tuesday, resulted in a key resolution to form a committee tasked with drafting a permanent constitution for the country. However, SDC, along with other Syrian factions—including the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES)—criticized both the structure and outcomes of the event.

According to SDC, the hasty organization of the conference and the absence of fair representation for Syria’s diverse components demonstrate that the event failed to take the country’s existential challenges seriously. The council described the conference as “a superficial procedure that does not contribute to the necessary solutions or promote national partnership in rebuilding Syria.”

SDC further warned that political decision-making monopolization and the exclusion of key national forces would only deepen divisions and hinder the success of Syria’s transitional process.

SDF Commander Meets with Activists and Lawyers to Discuss Syrian-Kurdish Dialogue and Regional Future

Meanwhile, in Hasakah, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, held a meeting with lawyers, human rights advocates, independent activists, and civil society representatives to discuss Syrian-Kurdish dialogue and the political future of northern Syria, including ongoing negotiations with Damascus.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, brought together legal experts from Raqqa, Tabqa, Qamishli, and other northern Syrian regions, as well as SDF leadership and the Independent Popular Initiative. Discussions focused on the importance of internal national dialogue and the need for North and East Syria’s communities to be prepared for engagement with other Syrian factions.

Speaking to North Press, lawyer Mohammed Amin Al-Na’imi emphasized that the meeting reaffirmed international legal principles, including the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, particularly Article 8, which recognizes the legitimacy of self-defence for the people of North and East Syria.

General Abdi provided a detailed briefing on the latest political and military developments, as well as updates on negotiations with Damascus. He indicated that the coming weeks may bring concrete outcomes from these talks but noted that Turkish interference has hindered progress on many of the understandings reached with the Syrian government.

Upcoming Kurdish Dialogue and National Kurdish Conference

Discussions also covered the Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue, particularly efforts to bridge differences between the Kurdish National Unity Parties and the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS).

According to Akeed Barfo, a human rights activist from Qamishli, General Abdi confirmed ongoing communication between both Kurdish factions and revealed that a broader Kurdish National Conference will be held soon, including Kurdish parties outside the main two blocs.

The outcomes of Kurdish negotiations and talks with Damascus are expected to be announced in March, providing a clearer picture of the future of North and East Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.