Syria Participates in OPCW Executive Council Meeting for the First Time

Marking a significant step in its reintegration into the international community, Syria is participating for the first time in a meeting of the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague. This move underscores Syria’s commitment to international security and its efforts to close the chemical weapons file, which has long been a contentious issue on the global stage.

Assad Al-Shaibani, Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in the interim government, described the participation as historic, stating:

“For the first time in Syria’s history, I am attending a meeting of the OPCW Executive Council in The Hague. This reflects our firm commitment to international security and honors those who lost their lives to chemical attacks carried out by the Assad regime.”

A Decade of Chemical Weapons Controversy

Since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011, the use of chemical weapons has been a pivotal issue in international discussions. The Assad regime repeatedly deployed such weapons in a desperate attempt to suppress popular uprisings, leading to numerous atrocities in areas like Eastern Ghouta and Khan Sheikhoun. These attacks resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children, drawing widespread condemnation from the international community. Calls for accountability and independent investigations into these war crimes have persisted for years.

Syria’s participation in the OPCW meeting comes just weeks after a visit by OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias to Damascus, where he met with President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on February 8. During their discussions, they addressed Syria’s obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and explored mechanisms for cooperation to eliminate the remnants of Syria’s chemical weapons program.

A New Chapter in Cooperation with the OPCW

Following years of obstruction by the previous regime, Arias described his visit as an opportunity to “reset” relations between Syria and the OPCW.

“After 11 years of obstruction, the interim Syrian authorities now have a chance to turn the page and fully comply with their commitments under the convention,” he stated.

He emphasized that Syria’s engagement with the OPCW would pave the way for a definitive resolution of the chemical weapons issue, strengthen long-term compliance, and enhance regional stability.

Arias also reiterated the OPCW’s willingness to assist Syria in meeting its treaty obligations. This includes ensuring the protection of the Syrian people, holding accountable those responsible for chemical attacks, and restoring Syria’s credibility as a trustworthy member of the international community.

With this renewed cooperation, Syria appears to be signaling a commitment to transparency and adherence to global norms. The coming months will determine whether these efforts translate into tangible actions that foster lasting accountability and stability.

