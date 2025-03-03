Report Documents 216 Cases of Arbitrary Arrest in Syria During February 2025

A report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has documented at least 216 cases of arbitrary detention across Syria in February 2025.

According to the report, released on Monday, March 3, at least 123 of these cases were classified as arbitrary arrests, including six children and one woman. The report attributes 21 of these cases to the transitional government, 34 to opposition factions, and 68 to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which detained six children among those arrested.

The report’s geographic analysis indicates that Aleppo recorded the highest number of arbitrary detentions, followed by Deir-ez-Zor, Raqqa, Hassakeh, Damascus, Rural Damascus, and Hama.

Targeting of Government Employees

The report highlights security forces’ raids targeting government employees, including university professors, on charges related to administrative corruption. However, many of these detainees were reportedly released within hours of their arrest.

Additionally, the report documents cases of individuals being arrested for blasphemy charges, as well as arbitrary detentions of civilians without clear justification, particularly in Aleppo and Homs. In several instances, community leaders intervened to secure their release.

SDF’s Widespread Arrest Campaigns

The report also accuses the SDF of continuing mass raids and arrests under the pretext of combating ISIS sleeper cells. It states that civilians were detained on allegations of collaborating with Arab tribal forces and the Syrian National Army, or for participating in Operation “Deterring Aggression,” launched in November 2024.

Furthermore, the report reveals ongoing SDF abductions of children for forced conscription, with families denied contact and no information provided about their whereabouts.

In its conclusion, the SNHR warns that arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances remain major obstacles to stability in Syria. Despite the political changes following the fall of the Assad regime and the formation of a transitional government, various actors continue to violate civilian rights, exacerbating the country’s fragile security situation.