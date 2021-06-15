New Unit in Damascus’ Children Hospital to be Unveiled Soon

A new unit for the treatment of children's cancers and other diseases, equipped with high-end technologies, will be inaugurated soon, according to SANA.

The final preparations are ongoing for the launching of the first center for blood stem cell transplant and cellular therapy for children in Syria. The unit will be specialized in treating children with blood cancer, as well as other forms of violent cancers, genetic blood diseases, and congenital immunodeficiency diseases at the Children’s Hospital in Damascus.

The center is equipped with the latest medical technologies and adopts the highest technical and engineering standards. This ensures the best levels of prevention, sterilization, and isolation as well as the safety of the sick patience and the success of operations.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.