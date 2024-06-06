Ambassador Shi to Al-Watan: Relations with Syria Gaining Momentum with Development of China-Arab Relations

China’s Ambassador to Syria, Shi Hongwei, emphasized Syria’s enduring significance as a vital conduit and ally in furthering China-Arab relations. He underscored that the trajectory of China-Syria relations will witness renewed vigour amidst the ongoing development of China-Arab ties.

In an interview with Al-Watan, Ambassador Shi highlighted the foundation of the Syria-China relationship, grounded in honesty, loyalty, and mutual support during challenging times. He reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to unwavering solidarity on pivotal issues about their respective core interests.

Ambassador Shi elaborated on the recent China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held in Beijing, underscoring its pivotal role in bridging historical legacies with promising prospects. The forum, characterized by solidarity and entrepreneurial spirit, facilitated comprehensive discussions on expediting the realization of outcomes from the inaugural China-Arab summit. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forging a community of shared future, culminating in the signing of several cooperation agreements.

Addressing China’s stance on the Gaza war, Ambassador Shi reiterated China’s steadfast alignment with truth, justice, and historical righteousness. He urged the international community to prioritize ceasefire efforts, safeguard civilian safety, enhance humanitarian aid, and expedite the pursuit of a comprehensive, just, and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, including the “two-state solution.”

Furthermore, Ambassador Shi expressed China’s firm support for Palestine’s full United Nations membership and willingness to actively contribute to Palestinian internal reconciliation. He advocated for the convening of an international peace conference with broader participation and credibility.

On the Taiwan issue, Ambassador Shi reiterated that it is strictly China’s internal affair, emphasizing that reunification endeavors are solely the prerogative of the Chinese people on both sides of the strait. He emphasized China’s commitment to peaceful reunification while maintaining a clear red line against any attempt to separate Taiwan from China.

Regarding the South China Sea dispute, Ambassador Shi reaffirmed China’s unwavering position and willingness to resolve differences with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation. He stressed that external parties, including the United States, should refrain from interfering in China-Philippines matters and rejected baseless accusations and slander on the South China Sea issue.

