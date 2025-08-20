Syrian Foreign Minister Meets Greek Counterpart in Athens Amid Diplomatic Drive

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani arrived in Athens on Wednesday for an official visit, holding talks with his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, on a range of shared concerns.

The meeting, confirmed by Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates via official channels, centred on expanded discussions covering areas of mutual interest. The visit highlights Damascus’s ongoing diplomatic outreach to international partners, particularly in Europe, aimed at reinforcing security and stability in Syria while preserving its unity and territorial integrity.

The talks come amid improving relations between Syria and Greece following the collapse of the Assad regime. In May, Gerapetritis expressed optimism about the regime’s fall, saying it had “ignited hope in the hearts of Syrians.” He reaffirmed Greece’s willingness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and underscored Athens’s commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

This sentiment was echoed during a United Nations Security Council session on Syria in May, where representatives from several member states, including Greece, expressed support for the Syrian government’s efforts towards stability, development and political transition. They stressed the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and called for an end to Israeli violations.

In a further sign of deepening bilateral cooperation, Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib hosted a high-level Greek diplomatic delegation in June. Talks explored opportunities for enhanced collaboration across economic, cultural, tourism and humanitarian sectors. Al-Gharib underlined the historical ties between Syria and Greece, expressing the province’s keenness to forge new avenues of partnership.

The post-Assad era has seen increased international engagement, with European countries such as Greece playing a key role in supporting Syria’s reconstruction and regional stability. While no detailed outcomes from Wednesday’s meeting have yet been disclosed, the visit signals continued momentum in Syrian-Greek relations.

