New Round of Syrian-Israeli Talks in Paris: Syria Reaffirms Unity, Rejects Partition

A high-level meeting in Paris, bringing together Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Intelligence Chief Hussein Salama, and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, reaffirmed a strong commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and a categorical rejection of any partition proposals, according to a Syrian government source.

The discussions, mediated by the United States, focused on de-escalating tensions in southern Syria, particularly in the restive Suweida province. The source, cited by Al-Ikhbariya, stressed that both delegations reiterated their unwavering stance on upholding Syria’s sovereignty and resisting any initiatives that could undermine its unity.

“Suweida is an inseparable part of Syria, and its Druze community is a vital component of the national fabric,” the source stated.

Humanitarian concerns featured prominently, with an agreement to scale up aid delivery to residents of Suweida and surrounding Bedouin communities in response to deteriorating living conditions.

A key outcome of the talks was a renewed commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement, aimed at halting Israeli incursions into Syrian territory and creating a more stable environment. Both sides reportedly agreed to reduce military escalation in the south, seeking to prevent the situation from descending into open conflict.

This latest round of negotiations builds on a previous meeting held in Paris in late July, also mediated by U.S. envoy Thomas Barack. That session, which lasted four hours, addressed Israeli military operations and the mounting security challenges in Suweida.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Tuesday’s meeting prioritised de-escalation, respect for Syria’s internal affairs, and the establishment of mechanisms to support regional stability, including ceasefire monitoring arrangements in Suweida.

The Paris dialogue follows an earlier meeting on 24 May in Ankara between Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Shara, Minister Shibani, and envoy Barack. Observers view these developments as part of a broader diplomatic push to stabilise Syria amid shifting regional dynamics.

Analysts suggest that the ongoing engagements are designed to break the impasse in Syrian-Israeli relations, with France and the United States actively facilitating dialogue to avert further escalation and address the growing humanitarian crisis in volatile areas such as Suweida, where recent violence and a spike in abductions have exacerbated public discontent.

