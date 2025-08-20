International Coalition Raid in Northern Idlib Kills ISIS Leader

An ISIS leader was killed in an airborne raid carried out by the US-led International Coalition in the northern Idlib town of Atmeh, according to a security source who spoke to Al-Ikhbariya. The dawn operation, supported by drones and involving several helicopters, targeted a residence rented by an Iraqi national identified as Salah Nouman, also known as “Ali.”

The house, owned by local resident Ahmad Mustafa al-Sheikh, became the focus of a swift assault that culminated in Nouman’s death. A senior ISIS figure formerly active in the group’s so-called “Iraq Province,” Nouman was reportedly responsible for coordinating multiple ISIS cells within Syria. During the raid, he attempted to flee by jumping from a balcony into the backyard but was quickly surrounded and shot dead by coalition forces.

Troops conducted a full search of the premises, interrogating Nouman’s wife and confiscating all mobile phones and electronic devices. The homeowner and his sons, Muhannad and Mohammed, were also questioned and forced to disrobe during the operation, according to the source. Nouman had reportedly fled to Atmeh from Al-Dana, where he was being pursued by Syrian security forces, and had been hiding with his wife, child and mother.

No injuries or arrests were reported during the operation. Following the raid, coalition forces withdrew and Nouman’s body was discovered in the backyard. It was later transferred to Bab al-Hawa Hospital.

Reports on social media platform X and several Syrian news outlets confirmed the incident, marking it as the second joint coalition-Syrian operation since July aimed at eliminating ISIS remnants in Idlib. The region, though dominated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), remains a known stronghold for various extremist groups.

This latest strike is part of ongoing international counterterrorism operations in the area. It follows a series of high-profile raids, including the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019 and the 2022 operation that resulted in the death of his successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. These actions underscore the coalition’s sustained focus on dismantling ISIS’s leadership network in northwestern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.