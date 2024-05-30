Enhancing China-Arab Cooperation: Minister Mekdad Advocates for New Prospects

Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, along with his delegation, participated in the 10th session of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on Thursday.

In his speech, Minister Mekdad emphasized the importance of cooperation as the foundation for strengthening Chinese-Arab relations, highlighting that President Bashar al-Assad’s significant visit to China several months ago was a pivotal moment in enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors.

Minister Mekdad noted that the political and economic partnerships between Arab countries and China aim to improve living conditions and advance development. He stressed the need for cooperation based on mutual respect and friendship.

Addressing the forum, Minister Mekdad asserted that confronting crises and shared challenges is essential for achieving political and economic stability. He discussed the terrorist war faced by Syria and the steadfastness of the Syrian people alongside their leadership, emphasizing that this did not compromise Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He further condemned interventionist policies that have escalated tensions among Arab countries and criticized the Zionist entity for its terrorism against the people of Palestine and the occupied Syrian Golan.

Minister Mekdad praised China’s supportive stance towards Arab countries and expressed Syria’s appreciation for the initiatives presented by President Xi Jinping in recent years. He underscored Syria’s commitment to Chinese territorial integrity, recognizing China as a superpower and a responsible member of the Security Council. He emphasized the necessity of exploring new avenues to elevate the level of cooperation between Arab countries and China.

