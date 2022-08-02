More Than 100 Suicides in Syria This Year

Most of the suicides occurred in the Aleppo governorate, according to Baladi News.

“From the beginning of 2022, until July 20th, the Authority recorded 101 suicides, distributed among 77 males and 24 females,” said Dr. Zaher Hajjo, director general of the Syrian regime’s General Authority for Forensic Medicine.

“The Aleppo governorate came first with 28 cases, followed by the Damascus Countryside governorate with 21 cases, Damascus 11 cases, Tartous 13 cases, Lattakia 9 cases,” Hajjo said. He noted that “the Quneitra and Hassakeh governorates have not witnessed any suicide cases,” Sputnik reported.

“The age groups that recorded the most suicide cases were in the twenties and thirties,” Hajjo told The Russian News Agency. He added that “the youngest suicide case recorded this year was for a 14-year-old girl. Nineteen cases were for people under 18, nine of whom were male and ten female.”

“The tight physical conditions in Syria, in general, these days are a major cause for the youth group to fuel uncomfortable feelings, such as anxiety about the unclear future, sadness, and anger over the current deteriorating and difficult reality of securing the basics before luxuries. This comes in addition to feelings of guilt due to the negative impact of this reality on other loved family members such as parents, wives, and children,” specialist and mental health worker, Rasha Tiri, said.

