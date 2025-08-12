Christian Man Tortured and Forced to Recite Quran in Syrian Detention Centre

A young Christian man from Damascus, identified only by his family name, Nassif, was arrested and subjected to severe torture at a Syrian detention facility, where he was also forced to memorise passages from the Quran. The account, first reported by the news outlet Al-Modon, underscores the continued brutality within Syria’s security apparatus, despite government claims of reform.

Nassif, who often enjoyed late-night walks through Damascus, was stopped at a checkpoint operated by the General Security Directorate. Officers discovered two bottles of alcohol in his car and, rather than merely confiscating them, began beating and verbally abusing him. He was subsequently taken to the notorious Khatib Branch, a detention centre long associated with the Assad regime’s systematic use of torture.

The Notorious Khatib Branch

Historically known as Branch 251, the Khatib Branch was among Syria’s most feared detention centres. It gained infamy for systematic torture, including sexual violence, resulting in numerous deaths. Photojournalist Caesar—a former military photographer who defected from the regime—smuggled out tens of thousands of photographs documenting the deaths of at least 6,785 detainees who were tortured and starved in Syrian prisons, including the Khatib Branch.

More recently, the facility earned the moniker “Asma al-Assad’s branch”, after reports that Syria’s First Lady allegedly used it to imprison merchants who refused to pay exorbitant bribes.

Although the current government has publicly condemned such practices, the centre’s brutal reputation appears unchanged. According to Nassif, he endured relentless beatings, sectarian slurs, and accusations of being an infidel. The torture left him so disoriented that he could barely feel his own body. He was later transferred to another facility, where the abuse continued.

A Journey of Torture and Extortion

As his family searched desperately for him, Nassif was subjected to a different form of psychological torment. An officer with a long beard entered his cell and ordered him to recite the Shahada—the Islamic declaration of faith—and memorise 13 verses from the Quran. The officer claimed this was a prerequisite for execution, assuring him it would guarantee entry into heaven.

After 15 days of physical and psychological abuse, his family managed to trace him. According to his brother, speaking to Al-Modon, they were forced to pay a $10,000 ransom merely to see him. With the help of a local church, they secured his release.

Within an hour of his release, Nassif was smuggled to Beirut for medical treatment. The trauma had left him in a state of severe psychological distress. He is now seeking asylum in Europe, hoping to escape the haunting memories of his ordeal.

A Wider Pattern of Abuse

Nassif’s case is far from isolated. It forms part of a broader pattern of violence, kidnappings, and extrajudicial killings that have raised public alarm in Syria. The Ministry of Interior has repeatedly pledged to take firm action against lawbreakers, yet after years of conflict, many Syrians remain sceptical.

For a population weary of war, the prevailing sentiment is one of betrayal—what was once fought for in the revolution has been supplanted by a reality still defined by insecurity, impunity, and the absence of justice.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.