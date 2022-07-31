Syrian-Omani Business Council Formed to Develop Economic Ties

The Agriculture ministers of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq also agreed to boost commercial exchange, according to SANA.

The Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Dr. Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, has decided to form the Syrian-Omani Business Council.

The establishment of the council aims to enhance the role of the private sector and benefit from its capabilities in developing economic relations between Syria and the Sultanate of Oman in various fields of trade, investment, industry, agriculture and tourism.

The decision includes naming Wasim Qattan as chairman of the council and Dima Aqqad as vice chairman.

Read Also: Syria participates in Ministerial Meeting on Environment in Tehran

On a relevant note, Agriculture ministers of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq agreed to boost the commercial exchange among the four countries via founding a joint private company to market agricultural products among them or founding joint marketing associations with government support.

In the final statement issued today on the work of their quartet meeting in Beirut, Syrian Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Hassan Qatana, Lebanese Abbas Hajj Hassan, Jordanian Khaled Huneifat, and Iraqi Mohammed Kareem al-Kfaji underscored the need to set unified models for phytosanitary and veterinary health certificates among the four countries based on international standards.

They called on the other Arab states to join the dialogues and discussions held among the convening countries to expand the horizon of cooperation and commercial exchange in the Arab arena.

The ministers decided to refer studying the topics related to transit and transport of goods to the concerned bodies to decide what is appropriate and to adopt it in the upcoming meeting.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.