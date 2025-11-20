Trilateral Meeting in Amman Revives Arab Electricity and Gas Interconnection Projects

Jordan’s capital, Amman, hosted a trilateral meeting bringing together energy ministers from Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon to discuss mechanisms for strengthening cooperation in electricity and gas, and to follow up on regional interconnection initiatives.

Energy Minister Mohammad Al-Bashir announced the meeting and, in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) published on Thursday, 20 November, affirmed Syria’s commitment to advancing Arab energy integration and expediting joint projects that serve the interests of the three nations.

The talks included the participation of technical and engineering delegations from the respective countries. Discussions focused on strategic efforts to revive electricity interconnection schemes and resume gas flows through the Arab Gas Pipeline.

According to official statements from the Ministry of Energy, the meeting involved a comprehensive assessment of the technical condition of electricity and gas infrastructure in Syria and Lebanon. Jordan reiterated its readiness to provide both countries with part of their energy requirements. Participants also underlined the importance of upgrading transmission networks to meet technical standards and ensure reliable and efficient energy supply.

The central aims of the meeting included revitalising regional energy cooperation by restarting interconnection projects, restoring gas flow through the Arab Gas Pipeline, enhancing energy efficiency, and improving system reliability across the three nations.

The ministers agreed to establish joint technical teams to assess and upgrade interconnection lines. They also committed to formulating an implementation matrix to guide relevant authorities in each country and ensure alignment with mutual interests, thereby enhancing future cooperation.

Minister Al-Bashir underscored Syria’s strategic geographic position as a critical link between Jordan and Lebanon. He highlighted the importance of continued coordination to rehabilitate transmission infrastructure damaged by previous political instability. He noted that Syrian technical teams are working intensively to upgrade the interconnection infrastructure and confirmed Syria’s readiness to re-establish electricity connectivity with Jordan, despite existing challenges in extending the Arab Gas Pipeline to Lebanon.

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi described the meeting as a reaffirmation of the commitment to sustained communication with neighbouring states. He emphasised that interconnection projects are a cornerstone of Arab cooperation and a platform for broader economic initiatives.

Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh reiterated Jordan’s support for these initiatives in collaboration with donor institutions, particularly the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the World Bank. He affirmed Jordan’s belief in the importance of deepening trilateral cooperation across energy sectors and overcoming joint challenges to serve shared interests.

Electricity interconnection between Jordan and Syria began in 2001 but was halted in 2012 due to political developments. In 2022, the three countries signed agreements to facilitate the transmission of electricity and gas to Lebanon via Syrian territory, though implementation was hindered by financial constraints.

The three nations now aim to revive these projects through continued dialogue, with the goal of reinforcing regional energy integration and contributing to economic stability and the provision of essential services.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.