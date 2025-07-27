Tribal Militias and State Repression: How Bedouin Clans Were Weaponized in Suweida

A new report released by the Democratic Syria Assembly has shed light on the systematic use of tribal militias by Syria’s transitional authorities during the July 2025 assault on Suweida, portraying the operation not as a conventional military action, but as a campaign of collective punishment against a minority community.

The report accuses the transitional government—dominated by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—of deliberately stoking sectarian divisions and mobilizing Bedouin tribes from within and beyond Suweida to attack Druze-populated areas, resulting in thousands of deaths, massive displacement, and the destruction of entire towns and villages.

Tribal Militias at the Heart of the Assault

Despite constituting less than 6% of the population in Suweida, Bedouin tribes were central to the offensive. According to the report, 34 villages were destroyed and more than 2,000 civilians killed, while over 150,000 people were displaced. The violence was concentrated in areas where tribal factions had direct access and local collaborators—areas like al-Muqaws, al-Mushurib, and al-Shaqrawiyeh.

The report details how Bedouin militias aligned with the Ministries of Defense and Interior played key roles in the attack, including securing strategic routes, opening internal fronts, and enabling entry into Druze strongholds. These operations were facilitated by tribal leaders like Sheikh Rakan al-Khudeir, a Syrian-Jordanian businessman linked to drug trafficking, and his militia, the “Southern Tribes Gathering.”

Exploiting Sectarian Tensions

The crackdown was preceded by weeks of tension and incitement. A controversial checkpoint manned by Bedouin militiamen from the Naeem tribe—aligned with the Interior Ministry—sparked mass kidnappings, retaliations, and escalations. Druze civilians were tortured and abducted, leading to cycles of revenge kidnappings from both sides.

These provocations were reportedly used by the transitional government to justify a full-scale intervention, presenting the operation as a response to tribal grievances rather than a coordinated military campaign.

Betrayal and Massacres

On the night of July 14, a combined force of tribal fighters and government troops launched an attack on western Suweida, using Bedouin-populated corridors to bypass established Druze defenses. Druze collaborators helped facilitate the assault, including groups led by Suleiman Abdul-Baqi and Laith al-Balous.

The betrayal of the town of al-Mazraa—handed over without resistance—did not spare it from looting and destruction. The report accuses pro-government forces of committing war crimes, including mass executions, arson, and the razing of homes.

Israeli Intervention and Tactical Withdrawal

On July 16, Israeli airstrikes targeted command centers and halted government advances. Facing resistance and mounting losses, the transitional authorities pulled back, only to redeploy tribal militias under the pretext of retrieving captured Bedouin “hostages.”

Despite condemnations from Druze spiritual leaders, sporadic intercommunal violence persisted. The report highlights how criminal gangs and tribal fighters—many with histories of drug trafficking and shifting allegiances—were instrumentalized in the campaign.

Diplomatic Pressure and Evacuations

In a bid to prevent further bloodshed, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack, with backing from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Jordan, negotiated a de-escalation agreement on July 16. The deal included the phased evacuation of Bedouin communities from volatile zones. Hundreds were relocated from areas like Shahba and al-Kafr by late July.

Weaponizing Tribalism

The report paints a grim picture of a new mode of repression—one that fuses state power with tribal muscle and criminal networks. The transitional government, it argues, deliberately inflamed communal rifts and then used tribal mobilization to impose its authority on Suweida.

In doing so, it has not only shattered the fragile coexistence between Druze and Bedouin communities but may have laid the groundwork for future cycles of sectarian violence.

