Syrian Ministry of Defence Reinstates Prominent Defector Officers to the Army: Who Are They?

The Syrian Ministry of Defence has reinstated the service of more than 2,100 officers who had previously defected from the ranks of the Syrian Army.

Reintegration of Military Expertise

In a move reflecting its determination to strengthen the country’s military capacity, the Ministry announced the return of over two thousand officers to active service—many of whom are prominent figures. The Ministry also confirmed it will soon begin accepting applications from volunteer officers who had similarly left the armed forces, marking what it described as a new chapter in military reconciliation.

The Ministry emphasised that this reintegration effort aligns with its broader strategic goal of modernising the army and building a disciplined, capable force. The return of these officers is seen as an investment in national expertise, drawing upon the experience and institutional knowledge they bring.

In a statement, the Ministry described its approach as a combination of the seasoned knowledge held by returning officers and the dynamism of younger recruits. This integration, it said, is expected to enhance operational effectiveness through the application of battlefield experience, command skills and technical know-how—across disciplines ranging from air force operations and naval strategy to intelligence and military engineering.

Thousands Interviewed, Thousands Reinstated

The Ministry reported that it has conducted interviews with more than 3,100 officers who had previously defected. Over 2,000 have already been reinstated, with others to follow in line with a phased plan.

Among those reinstated are:

Brigadier General Salim Idris, appointed Adviser to the Minister of Defence for the National Academy of Military Engineering

Brigadier Pilot Hassan Hammada, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Forces

Brigadier Ahmed Berri, Assistant Chief of Training for Combat Instruction

Brigadier Abdul Majeed Dbeis, Assistant Chief of Training for Educational Facilities

Brigadier Abdul Karim al-Dhaher, Assistant Chief of Training for Administrative Affairs

Brigadier Zaher al-Saket, Adviser to the Operations Directorate

A Pivotal Role in the Army’s Renewal

Asim Ghalioun, Director of Media and Communications at the Ministry, announced that a new call for volunteer applications from defected officers will be issued soon, following the near-completion of administrative and legal preparations.

In a Facebook post, Ghalioun described these officers as a vital part of the new Syrian Army—men who had broken ranks with the former regime of Bashar al-Assad and actively participated in the Syrian revolution.

Last week, Interior Minister Anas Khattab also extended a formal invitation to officers who had separated from the Assad regime, affirming the Ministry’s readiness to reintegrate them into key roles as part of what he called “the early phase of rebuilding state institutions” following the Ministry’s structural overhaul.

In an official statement, Khattab recalled that after a recent broad-based meeting with defected officers, the Ministry formed a commission to interview and assess their reintegration, with the aim of leveraging their skills in line with the newly approved organisational framework.

He confirmed that the commission completed its work within the past 48 hours, having interviewed more than 260 officers currently residing within Syria who have expressed readiness to return to service. Recommendations regarding their redeployment will soon be submitted, tailored to meet the present needs of the Ministry and its broader objectives.

