A Year After Assad’s Fall: How Can Politics Return to Society?

With the fall of Assad, Syria was left in ruins — politically, socially, economically, and institutionally. He did not leave behind a state that could be mended, but rather a shattered entity. The challenge today is not to fill a void, but to build what was never truly constructed: a political framework that restores the people to their rightful place, and a civil society independent enough to serve as the foundation of any just state.

This devastation is not sudden. It is the cumulative result of decades of political exclusion. From the union with Nasser, through the Baath Party’s rise to power, and later the suffocating grip of the Assad dynasty, politics was stripped of all hope and came to signify only danger.

Now, a year after Assad’s downfall, a central question arises: how can politics be restored to society, and how can civil society be revived so that it acts rather than merely observes?

The Absence of Politics

Politics has yet to return in post-Assad Syria. The new authorities remain either unable or unwilling to reintroduce politics to society — knowing full well that politics entails participation and accountability. Political parties are weak, disconnected from people’s daily lives, lacking grassroots structures and effective tools. Syrian society, exhausted by years of war and repression, still views politics not as a path to salvation but as an additional burden.

What is urgently needed is a foundational rebuilding of politics — one that reconnects it with the everyday experiences of citizens and makes civil society the cornerstone of any new national project.

Three Currents of Debate

In the void left by Assad’s departure, sharp debates have emerged over how to engage with the new authorities.

Absolute Boycott

Some activists insist that any cooperation with the new ruling powers constitutes betrayal, particularly in light of the massacres in Suwayda and the coastal regions. They categorically reject engagement with official institutions, arguing that power cannot be reformed from within. Yet such isolation risks leaving the field open to armed factions or extremist groups. Responsible Political Engagement

Others contend that a boycott alone is insufficient. They advocate for critical, conditional engagement — participation that demands accountability and opens space for civic and political action, thereby preventing power from monopolising the public sphere. For them, limited involvement is preferable to complete withdrawal. The Exhausted Majority

Most Syrians are not engaged in these debates. Their immediate concerns are food, electricity, water, education, and healthcare. This is not apathy but the result of deep exhaustion and mistrust following years of conflict and repression. For many, politics has delivered only suffering. Any political initiative that fails to address their daily needs will remain a disconnected exercise, no matter how inspiring its rhetoric.

The Role of the Diaspora

The Syrian diaspora cannot be overlooked. Its role is essential — to transmit democratic experiences from abroad, to forge connections between the inside and outside, and to contribute to a transnational civil society enriched by both local and international input.

Rebuilding Politics and Civil Society

Restoring politics to society does not simply mean reactivating party life or passing new legislation. It means returning citizens to their rightful role as active participants, rather than passive recipients or victims. This requires dismantling the long-standing fear of political engagement, creating safe spaces for discussion and organisation, and renewing political discourse so that it is realistic, inclusive, and grounded in people’s priorities.

It must also be tied to transitional justice. Recognising victims and repairing the damage done are essential for reconciliation and the establishment of new legitimacy.

Civil society must be reactivated as the natural incubator of politics — a realm that unites people outside the logic of power and arms. For this to happen, it must remain independent of both official authorities and armed factions. It should build networks of social support, train citizens in civic participation, and redefine activism as a form of daily political engagement, not just charitable work. Local initiatives should be linked to a broader national vision, so that small efforts contribute to the construction of a just state rather than serving as temporary fixes.

Education and Generational Renewal

Political education is crucial. Schools, universities, and public forums must cultivate a new generation that views politics as public service, not a threat — a generation equipped with the skills of dialogue, accountability, and democratic participation.

Towards a New Political Horizon

What Syria needs today is the emergence of new political forces from within society itself — forces subject to public accountability, capable of organising collective interests and defending rights.

It is no longer enough to denounce authority or criticise the opposition. Syrians must forge their own tools, organise from the ground up, and transform politics from a source of fear into a shared horizon, from a slogan into a lived reality. A society that reclaims politics reclaims itself — and begins to write a new future.

With free will and collective awareness, Syrians can transform devastation into opportunity — and build a homeland broad enough to include everyone.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.