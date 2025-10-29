221 Slain and 89 Abducted in Homs Since December 8: SNHR

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has documented 221 civilians killed and 89 abducted in Homs Province since the city’s liberation on December 8, 2024. The report depicts a province still haunted by revenge killings, disappearances, and lingering sectarian divisions.

According to the SNHR, the victims include 15 children and 14 women. Most of the killings were attributed to stray gunfire from unidentified sources—138 civilians, including 9 children and 7 women—while 38 were slain by unknown perpetrators and 26 by landmines. Nine civilians were reportedly killed by Syrian government forces, five by Hezbollah, and two by groups linked to the former Assad regime.

Surge in Abductions

Between December 2024 and October 2025, at least 89 people were abducted, including 2 children and 5 women. Four were later released, while 52 were found dead soon after their disappearance. The fate of 33 others remains unknown, SNHR ADDED.

Wounded and Displacement

The Network notes that injuries from shootings, explosions, and armed clashes remain difficult to quantify. Many displaced families have returned to their homes, though sporadic displacements continue in Alawite-majority districts such as Wadi al-Dhahab, Karm al-Zaytun, and the villages of al-Mushrifah, al-Qabu, and al-Mazra’a—areas that witnessed the highest tolls of killing and abduction.

Patterns and Motives

SNHR’s findings suggest that most attacks were acts of revenge targeting former regime collaborators. While no organized sectarian campaign has been identified, local vendettas and uncoordinated violence persist.

Reporting and Verification

The Network has established digital and direct channels for victims’ families to report abuses. Verification relies on eyewitness interviews, image and video analysis, medical and field reports, and on-the-ground observers.

Legal Context

Human rights lawyer Michel Shammas told Syria TV that the incidents may fall under the Syrian Penal Code’s provisions on crimes against persons and property, as well as international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions. If proven systematic, such violations could constitute crimes against humanity.

He recommended several measures to stem the violence: banning motorbikes and masks often used in assassinations, collecting illegal weapons, expanding patrols, and promoting civic initiatives advocating accountability. He also urged stronger documentation efforts and cooperation with international justice mechanisms such as UN commissions or courts with universal jurisdiction.

Shammas cautioned, however, that these efforts face significant obstacles—limited protection for witnesses, restricted access to crime scenes, fear of retaliation, lack of political will, and insufficient coordination among human rights groups.

Despite these challenges, the Network vows to continue its work documenting violations and supporting victims’ families, seeking both justice and deterrence in a province still struggling to emerge from the shadow of war.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.