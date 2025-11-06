Urgent Plea to the Foreign Minister: Call for Dismissal of “Criminals from the Fallen Regime” in Syrian Embassies

In a wave that reflects the simmering discontent of the Syrian public toward the enduring shadow of the “fallen regime”, activists have circulated a forceful appeal via social media, directed at the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. The petition calls for an end to entrenched cronyism and nepotism in Syria’s diplomatic corps and the immediate dismissal of individuals identified as “offspring of criminals and shabiha”—a reference to the regime’s feared enforcers—who still occupy positions in Syrian embassies around the world.

The letter, also reportedly sent to the Presidency and the General Authority for Inspection and Oversight, delivers a scathing critique of recent diplomatic recruitment rounds, which it accuses of being dominated by sectarian quotas and outdated loyalties. “We do not speak in the language of sectarianism or regionalism—for that was the fallen regime’s creed,” the statement declares. “Is it plausible that nine candidates in one recruitment round secured positions through favouritism? Why were these competitions not annulled, tainted as they are by partiality?”

The petition also laments the exclusion of highly qualified graduates and professionals “for lack of a sponsor’s backing”. Attached is a list of diplomats and foreign service officials whose removal is demanded due to their familial connections with senior figures from the former military and intelligence establishment.

Prominent Individuals Named

Among those cited are:

Idris Miya (Ambassador) – Nephew of Major General Suhayl Miya, a central figure in earlier military operations.

Fatoun Qudsi (Diplomat) – Daughter of Major General Abdul Fattah Qudsi, former head of Air Intelligence.

Mudar Shahada – Son of Major General Rafiq Shahada, former head of the Military Intelligence Branch.

Basil al-Sukuti – Son of Nabil al-Sukuti, president of the Military Court.

Wael Saqr – Son of Major General Ali Saqr, commander of the 27th Division.

Basil Hammouda (Muscat Embassy) – Son of Major General Fuad Hammouda.

Reem Jabir (Geneva) – Daughter of Major General Jihad Jabir.

The list also includes other officials linked to high-ranking members of the former regime’s military and security networks, as well as Ambassador Ramiz al-Ra’i, who the document claims obtained his post through financial inducements.

Key Public Demands

The appeal outlines several urgent demands that echo a wider Syrian desire for institutional reform:

Immediate dismissal of all named individuals and any others found to be complicit in or connected to the former regime’s abuses. Judicial accountability for alleged crimes, including the killing and displacement of opposition supporters. Annulment of flawed recruitment rounds , with new processes held under clear standards of merit and transparency. Employment priority for the families of martyrs and defectors from the previous regime. Termination of hard-currency salaries for the implicated individuals.

The letter concludes with a rallying cry: “They must be consigned to history’s refuse heaps… Long live free, unified Syria under the leadership of President Ahmad al-Sharaa.”

At the time of publication, no official response has been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or other relevant institutions. However, the matter has stirred considerable public attention, with many viewing it as a test of the new administration’s commitment to genuine reform.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.