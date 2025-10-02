Turkey’s Defence Ministry Monitors SDF Integration File, Reaffirms Commitment to Counter-Terrorism

The Turkish Ministry of Defence has reiterated its close monitoring of developments surrounding the potential integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian interim government, describing the issue as one of the most sensitive matters at this stage.

Official Turkish Position

Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Defence, stated that “our ministry is following this matter with utmost care and sensitivity,” underscoring that official statements from the ministry remain the definitive source for understanding Ankara’s position. This reflects the framing of any discussion regarding the SDF within a specific political and security context.

Military Operations in Syria

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Boğazköy, Aktürk confirmed that Turkish military operations against terrorist elements continue on Syrian territory. He revealed that the total length of tunnels destroyed in Tal Rifaat and Manbij has now reached 642 kilometers.

He also announced the detention of 188 individuals at the border over the past week, including five identified as members of groups classified as terrorist organizations. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of detainees has surpassed 7,000.

Border Security and Anti-Smuggling Efforts

Aktürk highlighted that Turkey’s borders are managed according to international standards, employing a multi-layered security system. He noted that recent search and sweep operations in Van province led to the seizure of 118 kilograms of narcotics—underscoring the link between terrorism and organized crime along Turkey’s southern frontier.

Turkish Leadership’s Stance

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has previously made clear that Turkey will not tolerate the presence of any terrorist organizations on Syrian soil. He reaffirmed Ankara’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity and sovereignty, asserting that the Syrian people are beginning to see renewed hope after 14 years of oppression under the defunct Assad regime. Erdoğan emphasized Turkey’s rejection of any divisive projects that could destabilize the region.

Uncertainty Surrounding Öcalan’s Position

A key factor contributing to the SDF’s hesitation is the ambiguity surrounding the position of Abdullah Öcalan, leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), regarding the disarmament and integration of the SDF.

In late February, Öcalan issued a historic call from prison to end the armed struggle and dissolve the PKK, in what was described as the “Peace and Democratic Society” initiative. However, this appeal—although directed at PKK elements within Turkey—did not explicitly mention the SDF or its affiliate, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), operating in northern Syria.

According to Pervin Buldan, co-chair of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), who cited Independent Türkçe, Öcalan stated that “Syria and Rojava are a red line for me… they are a separate matter.” This stance, while advocating for peace within Turkey, stops short of endorsing the disarmament of the SDF or the dismantling of its semi-autonomous status in Syria. As a result, the SDF remains reluctant to relinquish its weapons, raising serious concerns in Ankara. Turkey regards the SDF as an extension of the PKK, and any perceived exemption of the group from the peace process is seen as a continued security threat.

Strategic Ambiguity and Political Reactions

Turkish researcher Ömer Özkizilcik told Syria TV: “The ambiguity in the stance toward the SDF is perhaps the greatest challenge to this process. To date, no clear and explicit statement has been made regarding the SDF. This poses a significant risk to the potential failure of the PKK’s disarmament process. However, I believe this ambiguity was deliberately and intentionally maintained. The SDF, in turn, is aware of these maneuvers.”

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of President Erdoğan, has called for clarity to eliminate ambiguity. In a written statement on 2 September, he asserted that Öcalan’s peace initiative “does not exclude the SDF and the YPG,” urging both groups to “demonstrate loyalty to Imrali [Öcalan’s place of detention] and act in accordance with the 27 February statement.”

