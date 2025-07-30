Turkey Begins Exporting Electricity and Gas to Syria as Part of Broad Energy Plan

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that Turkey will begin exporting electricity to Syria, delivering up to 900 megawatts following the completion of necessary technical preparations. The project, designed to support around 1.6 million Syrian households, forms part of broader efforts to expand energy cooperation between Ankara and Damascus.

Natural gas for the project will be supplied from Azerbaijan via Turkish territory, specifically through Kilis province. While no definitive start date for gas deliveries was given, Bayraktar confirmed that technical and administrative arrangements are ongoing. He added that the first flow of gas to Aleppo, expected to commence on 2 August, will triple Syria’s current electricity generation capacity.

Turkey also plans to export two billion cubic metres of gas to Syria and has announced additional initiatives to enhance energy infrastructure and invest in both gas and renewable energy sectors.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir confirmed that, beginning 2 August, Syria will receive 3.4 million cubic metres of Azerbaijani gas per day via Turkey, destined for Aleppo. He described the development as part of a joint effort to support Syria’s electricity grid and reduce the burden on citizens.

As part of its broader national energy security plan, Syria signed a memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan on 12 July to bolster cooperation in energy and gas supply, as well as coordinate on oil exploration.

In a related development, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syria is set to receive two power-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar with a combined capacity of 800 megawatts. Although the arrival date remains unspecified, Khaled Abu Day, Director General of the Public Establishment for Electricity Transmission and Distribution, said the ships will significantly improve the national grid’s performance.

On 25 June, the World Bank approved a $146 million grant for projects aimed at rehabilitating Syria’s electricity network. The Bank highlighted that the “night light” index—an indicator of economic activity—had dropped by 83% in Syria between 2010 and 2024, reflecting the extensive decline in the country’s energy and services sectors.

In what has been described as the largest energy initiative in Syria’s history, a $7 billion partnership agreement was signed on 29 May involving Turkish firms Kalyon and Genciz, Qatar’s UCC, and the U.S.-based Power International. The deal includes the construction of gas-fired power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts in Treif, Zizoun, Deir ez-Zor, and Mhardeh, alongside a 1,000-megawatt solar facility in Wadi al-Rabi’. The agreement was signed in the presence of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir.

Karim al-Jundi, CEO of the Carbon Institute, stated that Syria’s current energy production capacity does not exceed 2 gigawatts. He projected that capacity could reach 7 gigawatts once the new projects are completed—close to pre-2011 levels. Al-Jundi emphasised that daily power outages of up to 20 hours remain a major obstacle to economic recovery, adding that energy investment is a necessity, not a luxury.

