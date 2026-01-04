Meeting Between SDF Leaders and Syrian Officials in Damascus Ends Without Breakthrough on 10 March Agreement

Talks in Damascus between the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government officials ended without any tangible progress towards implementing the provisions of the 10 March agreement, according to parallel accounts from SDF and government-linked media.

The SDF delegation was led by Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi, accompanied by senior commanders Sozdar Dêrik and Sîpan Hemo. The discussions focused, in broad terms, on arrangements related to integration into state institutions, particularly on the military track.

The SDF Media Center said the meeting took place in the context of discussions on military integration and concluded with an undertaking to publish details at a later time.

By contrast, Al-Ikhbariya cited a government source stating that the day’s meetings, attended by Mazloum Abdi and held as part of efforts to advance implementation of the 10 March agreement, produced no substantive outcomes that would accelerate its application on the ground. The source nevertheless noted that both sides agreed to hold further meetings.

Separately, exclusive sources told Al-Araby Television that the meeting carried a largely ceremonial character, describing it as an initial step on a longer path towards integration that is expected to unfold gradually and in stages.

Deadline Passes, With Integration Still Unimplemented

The meeting comes after the lapse of the deadline stipulated for incorporating the SDF and the institutions of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria into Syrian state structures under the 10 March agreement signed by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi. To date, that integration has not materialised.

In the days leading up to the deadline, the two sides exchanged increasingly sharp statements, alongside escalatory developments on the ground in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighbourhoods of Aleppo. Clashes broke out between internal security forces and the army on one side and the SDF on the other in the areas surrounding the two districts. The fighting was accompanied by artillery fire that caused casualties and significant material damage in nearby areas.

These developments have unfolded amid heightened tension and watchfulness across the eastern region more broadly, particularly in Deir ez-Zor, against the backdrop of substantial deployments by both the SDF and the Syrian government along opposite banks of the Euphrates.

Internal SDF Divisions Said to Slow Negotiations

A confidential source told Ultra Syria that the SDF is currently facing a deep internal split between two principal currents: one led by Mazloum Abdi, which supports a political settlement and the fulfilment of the agreement’s clauses; and another aligned with commanders linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which opposes integration into Syrian state institutions and tends towards obstructing the negotiating track.

According to the source, this internal friction has had a direct effect on the pace of talks with the Syrian government, contributing to stagnation as demands rose on both sides and agreement proved elusive on key military files.

A military source within the SDF told Ultra Syria that nearly nine months have passed since consultations began. Several meetings were viewed as serious, the source said, but outcomes have remained limited, with no decisive indications of an imminent comprehensive settlement.

The same source added that discussions continue on multiple tracks amid growing pressure from the international coalition and Turkey, which, the source said, are pushing both parties to move more quickly towards understandings and to prevent any slide into military scenarios.

The source also pointed to prior remarks by Mazloum Abdi indicating that the agreement’s timeline extends for a year and a half, suggesting that the implementation window would run until mid-year and thus still leaves the parties some room for manoeuvre despite current obstacles.

Proposed Summit and Continuing Dispute Over SDF Formations

Within this context, the source said preparations are underway for a meeting expected on the eighth of next month between representatives of President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi to address outstanding points of contention, foremost among them the future of SDF-affiliated military formations.

The source said the government proposal envisions limited SDF military representation, with the possibility of retaining a single formation confined to Hasakah Governorate, while excluding Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. Disagreement reportedly continues over proposals to establish three independent military divisions.

Security Operations Against Islamic State Cells

In recent hours, the SDF carried out several security operations targeting Islamic State cells in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, according to the source. The force subsequently returned to its usual positions after removing barricades near al-Resafa, the bridge, and the Raqqa crossing.

On possible next steps, the military source within the SDF downplayed the likelihood of a military solution, saying the international coalition is applying pressure on both SDF leadership and the Syrian government to push each side towards concessions. The source suggested that significant decisions could emerge in the coming days.

The source added that the most plausible near-term movement may come on the civil administration file, where the SDF is said to show more flexibility, in contrast to its firm position against dismantling its military structure or dissolving its forces outright.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.