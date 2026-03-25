The Proclamations of Sheikh al-Hijri: Embracing Strategic Shifts and the Pursuit of Self-Determination

In a televised address that signalled a dramatic evolution in the political posture of the Druze leadership, Sheikh al-Hijri voiced unambiguous support for the military operations undertaken by the United States and Israel against Iranian influence in the region. He described the present moment as a “historical responsibility” to safeguard land and identity, and he praised the decisions taken in Washington and Jerusalem as “courageous and bold steps” intended to uproot what he called the “seeds of devastation” in the Middle East.

A Scathing Critique of Iran and the Syrian Administration

The Sheikh delivered a forceful critique of the Iranian regime, accusing it of diverting national resources to destabilize neighboring societies and propagate exclusionary ideological currents. Turning to domestic affairs, he argued that Suweida endured profound hardship during the tenure of former President Bashar al-Assad. According to his account, economic development was systematically tied to policies of “forced proselytization” and ideological subordination, culminating in what he termed “identity-based persecution.”

He added that achieving stability under the current governmental structures has become “humanly impossible.” At the same time, he welcomed the recent release of detainees who had suffered in the prison system, following the latest prisoner-exchange arrangements.

Reliance on “Potent Allies” and the Assertion of Self-Determination

A central theme of the address was the reaffirmation of the right of the people of Suweida to “self-determination.” Sheikh al-Hijri stated that this right draws its legitimacy from the region’s inherent resilience and from the backing of “strategic allies,” foremost among them the State of Israel. He explained that this trajectory seeks to build a secure future, insulated from the “hegemony of militias and terrorism.”

He also drew a pointed comparison between the suffering endured by the inhabitants of “Mount Bashan” (Suweida) under siege and bombardment, and the threats faced by civilians in Israel. In his view, both communities confront shared existential dangers that require high-level coordination to ensure regional security and lasting stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.