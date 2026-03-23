Washington Convenes High-Level Dialogue on Syrian Energy Restoration and Investment

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, Washington D.C. will host a pivotal forum on the future of Syria’s oil and gas sector. Organized jointly by the Atlantic Council and the Syrian-American Business Council, the gathering seeks to outline a roadmap for reviving an industry widely regarded as the cornerstone of Syria’s economic recovery. The event, held under the umbrella of the Atlantic Council’s Syria Project, will bring together senior figures including Yusuf Qablawi, Chief Executive of the Syrian Petroleum Company, alongside an array of economic leaders and energy specialists.

The Energy Sector as a Catalyst for Stability

The summit arrives at a moment of profound transition as Syria moves from the long shadow of conflict toward the early contours of structural stability. Discussions will focus on the current state of hydrocarbon production and the ambitious regulatory reforms now underway. These legislative efforts aim to create an environment that encourages responsible investment and signals a decisive break from the opaque practices of previous decades. Participants will also assess the emerging opportunities for American companies and the operational challenges inherent in re-entering a market that is only beginning to reconstitute itself.

Regional Integration and Long-Term Prosperity

Beyond the technical and commercial dimensions, the forum will explore how a revitalized energy sector might support broader humanitarian recovery and foster deeper regional integration. The overarching objective is the creation of durable stability through economic interdependence and the rebuilding of essential infrastructure.

To preserve the seriousness and security of the proceedings, the organizers have instituted strict protocols. Attendees must present official identification, and on-site registration will not be available. Punctuality is mandatory, as entry will be refused to anyone arriving more than twenty minutes after the session begins.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.