Sharaa Reassures Aoun and Outlines a Vision: Arab Integration to Confront Iran and Israel

Syria is managing to hold its neutral line amid the widening regional conflict. From Damascus’s perspective, the confrontation between Iran and Israel could, paradoxically, serve Arab interests—if Arab states succeed in building an integrated political, security, military, and economic framework. Such a strategy would also require coordination with regional powers like Turkey, while recognizing areas of overlap and understanding with the United States.

A Strategy for Regional Cooperation

At the outbreak of the war, President Ahmed al-Sharaa reached out to several Arab leaders, particularly in the Gulf. His message was clear: Syria is ready for full cooperation, including the use of Syrian territory—its land routes and ports—as a strategic corridor for trade to bypass increasingly unstable maritime routes.

In these conversations, al-Sharaa urged Gulf leaders to establish a joint military operations room to manage unfolding developments. He warned that the conflict could expand, potentially drawing Gulf states into direct confrontation—not only through missile and drone attacks, but through coordinated operations on their own soil.

Sharaa stressed that Syria stands ready to contribute to regional defense. He also conveyed his assessment that Iran has already decided to ignite the Gulf region, and he fears Tehran may attempt to replicate this escalation in the Levant. This warning was reiterated to Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati, former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt, and Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel.

Securing the Borders

From the first days of the conflict, Syria reinforced its military presence along the borders with Lebanon and Iraq. Al-Sharaa explained that these deployments are intended to stabilize the frontier and prevent any aggression against Syria.

He also voiced concern that Israel may attempt to engineer friction among Arab states—perhaps by pushing Hezbollah or Popular Mobilization Forces units toward the Syrian border in ways that could trigger a dangerous escalation.

Speculation soon emerged that Syria’s troop movements signaled an ambition to expand its influence or intervene in Lebanon or Iraq. Sharaa dismissed these claims outright. He conveyed this directly to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun during a recent call, and again during a subsequent three-way conversation that included French President Emmanuel Macron.

Following tensions in the Bekaa Valley—and after Damascus accused Hezbollah of firing missiles into the Syrian town of Serghaya—concerns in Lebanon intensified. Yet in every high-level exchange since, al-Sharaa has reiterated that Syria has no intention of intervening in Lebanon.

Collective Security as the Path Forward

According to sources following these developments, coordination among Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey is ongoing, with the aim of reassuring the Lebanese public and strengthening political and security cooperation between Beirut and Damascus. France remains engaged through the trilateral channel.

Sharaa’s message to President Aoun was unequivocal: Syria is committed to Lebanon’s security and stability. He underscored the need to restrict arms to the state, warning that Hezbollah’s insistence on retaining its weapons—and prolonging the war—would lead to Lebanon’s complete destruction.

Ultimately, al-Sharaa argues that Arab states must reinforce their alliances to navigate this conflict. Whether Iran endures or Israel imposes its terms, only a unified Arab system can prevent states from being isolated and targeted one by one. There is even discussion of reviving the old doctrine of “unity of path and destiny”—once limited to Syria and Lebanon—and expanding it into a broader Arab framework for any future negotiations with Israel.

The central objective of these diplomatic efforts is to reaffirm the principle that “Syria remains in Syria, and Lebanon remains in Lebanon”—each sovereign, each non-interfering. This is especially vital amid ongoing Israeli attempts to provoke internal strife, whether between the Lebanese state and Hezbollah or among Lebanon’s communities.

The aim is to remain vigilant against any Israeli maneuver designed to ignite a localized, destructive conflict between Lebanon and Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.