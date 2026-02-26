US-Brokered Prisoner Swap Seeks to Ease Tensions in Syria’s Suweida

A major prisoner exchange between the Syrian transitional government and the Druze-led “National Guard” began early Thursday in Suweida, in a US-brokered deal aimed at reducing tensions in the restive southern governorate.

The operation, overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), involves the release of 61 Suweida detainees held by government forces in exchange for roughly 30 Interior and Defense Ministry personnel previously detained by the National Guard. The handover is taking place at the governorate building in Al-Surah al-Sughra, in Suweida’s northern countryside.

First Breakthrough Since 2025 Clashes

The exchange marks the most significant progress in efforts to resolve the fallout from the July 2025 sectarian clashes, which left dozens dead and severely damaged infrastructure. A recent satellite-based analysis identified those clashes as the primary driver behind a 32% drop in night-time light activity in Suweida—an indicator of a sharp economic contraction.

In a statement, the Suweida Media Directorate said the swap aims to “enhance national unity” and prevent further attempts to destabilize the province. It added that all detainees held by government forces had remained in contact with their families.

Speculation Over Possible Military Operation

The deal comes amid growing speculation that the transitional government may soon move to re-enter Suweida city, which remains under the control of the National Guard, a force aligned with Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri.

Suweida’s political isolation has made it a stark outlier in Syria’s post-Assad landscape. While most major cities under transitional government authority recorded strong economic growth in 2025, Suweida experienced the steepest decline in the country.

US Steps Up Local Engagement

The agreement represents the most direct US intervention in local Syrian dynamics since Washington lifted the Caesar Act sanctions in late 2025. American officials have been increasingly concerned that unresolved local conflicts could ignite new fronts as Syria navigates its transition.

By facilitating the exchange, US mediators are seeking to prevent further escalation in Suweida and to stabilize a governorate whose unrest has repeatedly threatened to spill over into neighboring regions.

