The Ebbing Tide of Syrian Governmental Popularity

A persistent misconception holds that supporters of the current Syrian authority are few, or that their presence is nothing more than a fabrication of state media and its regimented digital “flies.” This view assumes that social platforms merely drown reality beneath a tide of curated illusion. Yet the chronic absence of credible opinion polling, and the deep suspicion that surrounds any attempt at it, has created a vacuum that every faction rushes to fill. Each claims to speak for “the street,” and each imagines itself the custodian of the public will.

Digital indicators are unreliable, but they are not the only lens through which to observe a society that has become fertile ground for sociological inference. Syrians still move in collective blocs, and this tendency allows certain deductions, even as it reveals how fragile the notion of the independent citizen remains.

The Dawn of Expectations

When the former regime collapsed, a sweeping optimism took hold. The transition had not demanded a devastating human toll, nor had it descended into the kind of grinding battles that scar other revolutions. A surprising atmosphere of tolerance emerged, and the dream of a “New Syria” spread across the country. It was not confined to the Sunni Arab majority, often imagined as the natural heirs of the new order. Minority communities, too, allowed themselves a moment of hope, setting aside their anxieties about what the transition might bring.

This delicate consensus began to fracture after a series of grave violations and two defining massacres. The political balance shifted with such violence that supporters of the central authority suddenly appeared as outliers within their own sectarian circles. Many found themselves accused of siding with “the stranger” against their own kin.

Despite these tensions, the government’s popularity held firm throughout 2025. Much of this stability rested on the support of a substantial segment of the Sunni majority, whose spokesmen often claimed to represent eighty-five percent of the population. These assertions ignored the absence of reliable demographic data and glossed over the widening divide between Arab and Kurdish visions for the future state.

The first transitional year unfolded as a sequence of diplomatic successes and growing international recognition. The country moved from one celebration of “liberation” to another, and the public waited for a decisive breakthrough: the lifting of sanctions. The phrase acquired an almost mystical aura, as if it were a spell that would summon foreign investment, restore services, and launch national reconstruction.

The Friction of Reality

The cooling of public enthusiasm stems above all from the speed with which expectations had risen. Prosperity had seemed imminent. Instead, the public was met with a sober discourse about the long road ahead. The new rhetoric spoke of legislative reform, administrative restructuring, and the slow work of governance.

Leaked reports indicate that financial channels have indeed been opened, yet they remain empty. The once-warm relations with neighboring Arab states have begun to resemble a collection of barren memorandums of understanding. The spectacles introduced by the new authority, initially refreshing after decades of Ba’athist stagnation, have grown stale through repetition. The public waits for results that never arrive.

Whether it behaves as a state or as a narrow interest group, the authority has failed to satisfy the competing demands for resources and influence within Syria’s depleted economy. Ideologically, it is trapped between two incompatible forces. One is a deeply rooted radicalism that softened only slightly in the years preceding the regime’s fall. The other is a pragmatic impulse imposed by international obligations and the realities of governing a pluralistic society.

To navigate this tension, the leadership adopts a posture of calculated neutrality. It assures advocates of a civil state that the rule of law will prevail, while offering those who seek an Islamic order the promise of future “empowerment.” Each camp is allowed occasional, symbolic victories over the other. The result is a blurred political image that satisfies no one. Secularists resent the concessions granted to Islamists, and Islamists resent the concessions granted to secularists.

The Kurdish Nexus and Local Frustrations

The ongoing integration of the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces into the state apparatus offers a vivid example of this friction. Every side feels aggrieved. Kurdish forces, having governed vast territories in the north and east for years, seek broad autonomy and a decisive role in shaping the country’s constitutional identity.

Arab communities in these regions feel equally betrayed. They expelled the SDF from Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and parts of Al-Hasakah with their own hands, and they expected the arrival of Damascus’s forces to bring immediate economic relief and political dominance. Instead, they encounter a centrist approach that leaves them disillusioned.

These examples illuminate the many fault lines of Syrian pluralism. Diversity, which could have been a source of strength, has become a field of friction. Envy is the common thread. No group looks to what it possesses; each gazes instead at what lies in the hands of its neighbor. In every arena—military, political, and cultural—one side demands that the state fulfil its promise to all citizens, while the other yearns to settle old scores with the absolute force of the past.

The central authority, constrained by external pressures, can no longer afford the consequences of unilateralism. A growing portion of its once-enthusiastic base is drifting steadily into the ranks of the disenchanted.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.