Damascus Weighs Appointing SDF Figure as Deputy Foreign Minister

The Syrian government is considering appointing a figure from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to exclusive information obtained by Ultra Syria. Sources indicated that two names are under review: Mazloum Abdi, commander of the SDF, and Ilham Ahmed, head of foreign affairs in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and one of its leading negotiators with Damascus. The same sources suggested that Ilham Ahmed is currently the more likely candidate, noting French pressure in favor of her appointment over that of Abdi.

This development follows the Ministry of Defense’s decision to appoint Kurdish commander Sipan Hamo—also known as Siwan or Sioban Hamo—as Assistant Minister of Defense for Eastern Region Affairs. Asim Ghalioun, Director of Media and Communications at the Ministry of Defense, stated on Tuesday that the appointment is part of implementing the integration agreement signed on January 29 between SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, with U.S. mediation. Hamo, whose real name is Samir Aso, is regarded as one of the most prominent Kurdish military leaders in Syria. He serves as the general commander of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and is a member of the SDF General Command.

At the end of January, the Syrian government and the SDF announced that they had reached a comprehensive agreement establishing a ceasefire and initiating the integration of the Autonomous Administration’s military and administrative structures into state institutions. A government source told Al-Ikhbariya that the agreement sets a timeline for the phased integration of these forces, with the aim of unifying territories, enforcing the law, and strengthening stability as a foundation for reconstruction.

According to the details made public, the agreement includes the withdrawal of government forces from contact lines and the deployment of Internal Security Forces affiliated with the Ministry of Interior into the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli. It also provides for the creation of a new military division composed of three SDF brigades, along with a special brigade for the Ain al-Arab/Kobani forces, all of which will be incorporated into the armed forces structure in Aleppo Governorate.

On the administrative side, the agreement stipulates the integration of the Autonomous Administration’s institutions into the Syrian state’s administrative framework, with civilian employees confirmed within the state apparatus. It also includes provisions for resolving civil and educational rights for the Kurdish community and ensuring the return of displaced residents to their original areas.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.