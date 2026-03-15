Syrian Government Initiates Damage Assessment to Launch Reconstruction Phase

Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani announced that the Syrian government has begun a comprehensive national damage assessment to identify the essential requirements for the country’s reconstruction. The initiative is intended to revive economic life and bring the long displacement crisis to a close.

The announcement came during a Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for diplomatic missions in Damascus, according to SANA.

National Priorities and Economic Renewal

Shibani affirmed that reconstruction stands at the forefront of national priorities. “The government has initiated a meticulous evaluation of the damage to ensure that every measure is purposeful and aligned with the aspirations of the Syrian people,” he said.

The emerging strategy concentrates on three principal tracks:

Infrastructure: Restoring vital sectors with particular attention to energy.

Investment: Modernizing legislation to attract foreign capital and expand employment opportunities.

Social Stability: Closing displacement camps and enabling the dignified return of citizens.

He also revealed that preparations are underway for an International Reconstruction Conference for Syria, envisioned as a strategic forum for charting the country’s future.

A State Founded on Citizenship and Justice

Marking the fifteenth anniversary of the Syrian Revolution, Shibani honored the sacrifices made in pursuit of freedom and dignity. He affirmed that the “New Syria” rests on the principles of citizenship, justice, and the embrace of the nation’s full diversity. As an illustration of this inclusive vision, he noted that the official recognition of Nowruz as a national holiday reflects respect for all components of Syrian society.

Restoring Syria’s International Standing

After years of isolation, Syria is working to reclaim its place in regional and international affairs. The Minister highlighted significant reforms in consular services, including a broad digital transformation designed to better serve the Syrian diaspora. He added that the Ministry has restructured twelve diplomatic missions and seventeen consulates, designating 2026 as the year of diplomatic representation for the “New Syria.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.