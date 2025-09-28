Syrian Security Efforts in Holding Former Regime Criminals Accountable and Strengthening Stability

In a move reflecting the new Syrian state’s commitment to achieving justice and enhancing security, recent weeks have witnessed a series of successful security operations targeting elements of the ousted regime involved in war crimes and violations against the Syrian people. These efforts follow the liberation of several areas on December 8, 2024, which resulted in the arrest of numerous military personnel of various ranks who committed grave crimes during the years of the Syrian revolution.

Direct Confrontations Between Perpetrators and Victims

Recently, the Syrian Ministry of Interior released footage from a video set to be fully published soon, showing officers of the former regime confessing to their crimes alongside moving testimonies from their victims who suffered physical and psychological harm. According to the footage, internal security forces conducted a new operation that led to the detention of these officers involved in violations against civilians, with the ministry affirming that “the era of impunity is over, and just retribution is inevitable.”

The concept of direct confrontations between perpetrators and their victims sparked widespread engagement among Syrians, who endured terrifying experiences due to the deliberate and repeated infliction of fear and terror. These clips carried powerful symbolic messages, emphasizing that justice is not merely theoretical rulings but tangible actions on the ground. The initiative also sends a deterrent message to anyone contemplating similar crimes, reinforcing a sense of responsibility and societal oversight.

The public presentation of these criminals before the media underscores that injustice, no matter how long it persists or how powerful its supporters, will ultimately be defeated by the people’s will and the triumph of justice. Syrians, who suffered 14 years of killings, rapes, and violations, see these steps as confirmation of the supremacy of truth. Additionally, this initiative helps rebuild trust in government institutions, affirming their ability to advocate for victims’ rights and hold perpetrators accountable, marking a crucial step toward a stable legal future after the chaos left by the former regime.

Targeted Operation in Daraa

As part of these efforts, the internal security leadership in Daraa province succeeded in apprehending one of the most wanted individuals, Ala’a Ghasab al-Soudi, known as the “Jobar Sniper,” following a meticulous monitoring and tracking operation. Relevant authorities clarified that the detainee was linked to several security incidents in the region over the past years, noting that investigations are ongoing to gather further information and take necessary legal actions.

The internal security leadership reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing wanted individuals and addressing any threats to societal security in cooperation with citizens, aiming to bolster stability in the province.

Seizure of Weapons in Homs

In Homs province, internal security forces conducted two high-profile operations in the al-Qusayr area in the western countryside, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of weapons and ammunition intended for smuggling, including a warehouse containing over 200 “Grad” rockets. These operations were based on precise intelligence from the field monitoring office in al-Qusayr, which uncovered a plan to smuggle a weapons shipment to neighboring countries through illegal crossings.

Brigadier General Murhaf al-Naasan, the internal security commander in the province, stated in an official statement that the first operation led to the seizure of a vehicle containing RPG shells, mortar rounds, and 12.7mm machine guns, which were confiscated appropriately. Field investigations then led to the identification of the shipment’s source and the location of a storage warehouse, resulting in a second successful operation that seized over 200 “Grad” rockets. Al-Naasan affirmed the ongoing pursuit of those involved, emphasizing that cooperation with citizens is a cornerstone in maintaining national security and stability.

Conclusion: Commitment to Justice and Stability

These operations reflect the new Syrian state’s commitment to holding accountable those who committed violations against Syrians over the past years and affirming victims’ rights to justice. They also bolster Syrian confidence in legal institutions and contribute to building a secure future free from the remnants of the former regime. As these efforts continue, Syrians anticipate achieving just retribution that restores rights to their rightful owners and establishes stability across all provinces.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.