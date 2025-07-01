Syrian Security Arrests Journalist Nour al-Hassan in Quneitra Over Media Work

Syrian security forces have arrested Al-Modon’s correspondent in southern Syria, Nour Al-Hassan, in what the independent online newspaper describes as a violation of press freedom. The outlet has called on Syrian authorities to release him immediately and unconditionally.

According to journalist Fadi Al-Asma’i, Al-Hassan was detained on Monday after being summoned by the Political Security Directorate in Quneitra province. The arrest is reportedly linked to his journalistic activity. Al-Asma’i noted that Hassan returned to Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime to resume work in the region and that the authorities justified the arrest on the pretext of failing to coordinate with the Ministry of Information before entering government buildings.

However, Asma’i stated that Hassan holds valid media credentials, including permission to film and prior coordination with the ministry when accessing official institutions. He urged Information Minister Hamza Mustafa to intervene for Hassan’s release, particularly in light of the journalist’s documentation of repeated Israeli incursions in southern Syria.

A source speaking to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed confirmed that Hassan is officially licensed and has worked with several media organizations. The Quneitra Media Center later issued a statement denying claims that the arrest was due to a lack of coordination, affirming that Hassan had in fact coordinated all necessary permits with the ministry. The center added that security authorities cited “other reasons” for the arrest but did not disclose them.

The Incident

Al-Modon reported that the arrest took place while Hassan was filming inside the Directorate of Water Resources in Quneitra, in the presence of its director, Bassam al-Shamali. During the shoot, a man identifying himself as Bassam al-Zamel—an alleged member of Syrian intelligence—approached Hassan and questioned his right to film.

After reviewing Hassan’s credentials, Zamel reportedly deemed them insufficient to authorize filming inside a government institution, despite the permit explicitly allowing such activity when coordinated with relevant authorities. According to voice recordings sent by Hassan to close contacts before his arrest, Al-Zamel recorded his full name and place of residence.

Later that evening, a security patrol arrived at Hassan’s home and ordered him to report to the Political Security Directorate. He complied the next morning, at which point his phone was confiscated and he was immediately detained.

Al-Modon has renewed its call for Hassan’s release and urged Syrian authorities to respect journalists’ legal right to operate freely, especially those documenting sensitive issues such as cross-border military violations and regional instability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.