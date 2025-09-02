Syrian Network Documents 124 Arbitrary Detentions in August 2025

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has documented at least 124 cases of arbitrary detention across Syria in August 2025, according to its latest 20-page report released today. The findings underscore the ongoing need for legal reform and accountability in Syria’s transitional phase following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on 8 December 2024.

Detentions by Region and Actor

Of the 124 detentions recorded, 68 were attributed to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), including the detention of eight children and five women. The transitional government was responsible for nine cases, while the remainder were carried out by other factions, for which no detailed breakdown was provided.

Geographically, Deir Ez-Zour governorate recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Aleppo, Raqqa, and Hasaka. The SNHR highlighted the disproportionate number of arrests by the SDF, noting that releases from its detention centres remain relatively rare. Many arrests were reportedly linked to civilian criticism of SDF policies in areas under its control.

In Aleppo, for instance, several individuals were detained simply for having images of the Syrian revolution flag on their mobile phones — a practice the SNHR cited as a violation of freedom of expression.

Children and Forced Recruitment

The report also raised concerns about the ongoing detention of children by the SDF, many of whom are allegedly recruited into training camps without parental notification or disclosure of their whereabouts. The SNHR described these actions as enforced child recruitment and a breach of international human rights law.

The transitional government’s Internal Security Command — under the Ministry of Interior — was also criticised for conducting detentions without legal justification, frequently withholding charges and failing to disclose detainees’ locations. Such practices violate fair trial standards under Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Releases and Rights Violations

In terms of releases, the report documented the transitional government freeing nine detainees, primarily from Hama, Homs, and Tartus governorates. Detention periods ranged from a few days to one month. The SDF released 17 individuals — including one child and two women — from facilities in Deir Ez-Zour and Hasaka, with some detainees having been held for up to three years.

Many of these detentions were carried out without judicial warrants or verifiable evidence. In some cases, individuals were held on suspicion of criminal activity without proper documentation. Mass raids conducted by the SDF in Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zour — purportedly to combat ISIS cells — often ensnared civilians, including those accused of collaborating with Arab tribal forces or participating in the November 2024 Operation Deter Aggression.

Urgent Call for Legal Reform

The SNHR called on Syria’s transitional government to implement comprehensive legal frameworks that prevent arbitrary detention and promote accountability. It urged adherence to international human rights norms, including transparency in detention procedures and the immediate release of children and women held without legal basis.

The report also called on the United Nations to establish an impartial committee to monitor arbitrary arrests and investigate the fate of more than 112,000 Syrians still classified as forcibly disappeared since 2011. The SNHR described the ongoing disappearances as a “national disaster”.

These findings echo broader concerns about persistent rights violations in Syria. A September 2024 report by the UN Commission of Inquiry documented widespread arbitrary arrests under the former regime, targeting perceived opposition supporters with little regard for due process.

A Critical Test for the Transitional Period

The SNHR warned that without systemic reform, patterns of repression risk continuing under new authorities. The transitional period presents a vital opportunity to reverse the entrenched culture of arbitrary detention and restore public trust.

As Syria attempts to chart a path forward, the international community — including bodies such as the International Committee of the Red Cross — continues to press for access to detention centres to ensure humane conditions and transparency.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.