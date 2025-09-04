Syrian Foreign Minister Attends Arab League’s 164th Session, Meets Jordanian Counterpart

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani participated in the 164th ministerial session of the Arab League Council, held on 4 September 2025 in Cairo, signaling Syria’s ongoing reintegration into Arab diplomatic efforts. The meeting centered on supporting Syria’s reconstruction and addressing broader regional challenges.

Bilateral Talks with Jordan

On the sidelines of the session, Shibani held talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Safadi commended Syria’s efforts to restore stability and sovereignty, pledging Jordan’s support for a secure and inclusive recovery process. He strongly condemned Israeli interventions in Syrian affairs, warning of attempts to sow division and reaffirming Jordan’s commitment to Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

Context and Significance

This marks Shibani’s second appearance at an Arab League ministerial session, following his debut at the 163rd meeting. Syria’s reinstatement to the Arab League in May 2023 has facilitated closer regional cooperation, particularly following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

While the agenda included a range of pressing regional issues—chief among them the Palestinian cause—Syria’s reconstruction and political recovery remained a focal point for participating Arab states.