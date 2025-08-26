Syrian Central Bank Adopts New Media Policy to Safeguard Markets

The Central Bank of Syria has introduced a new media policy designed to unify its official messaging and protect financial stability amid ongoing economic challenges and market volatility.

Single Spokesperson and Media Blackout Periods

Under the decision, approved at the bank’s latest board session, the Governor will serve as the institution’s primary spokesperson, supported exclusively by the designated media team. Deputy governors may only issue statements with written, case-specific authorization.

The new rules also establish blackout periods on sensitive topics: no public remarks may be made on monetary policy in the seven days preceding Monetary Policy Committee meetings; on financial stability reports within three days of their release; or on statistical data within two days of publication. Additional blackout periods may be imposed during emergencies.

Official Channels Only

The bank specified that there will be just three official channels for communication: its website, verified social media accounts, and press releases issued by the media team. It stressed that the bank’s official account and the Governor’s account are the sole authoritative sources for official positions.

Employees and contractors are prohibited from creating accounts suggesting affiliation with the bank without written authorization. Any breach will be treated as a serious violation. Staff are also required to share official statements only as published, without edits or commentary, and are barred from posting or reposting content related to monetary policy, exchange rates, or unpublished data. Senior officials, in particular, must refrain from publishing banking-related content on their personal accounts and restrict themselves to official channels.

Training, Oversight, and Response to Misinformation

To ensure compliance, the decision mandates training programs for spokespersons and annual awareness sessions for staff. It also introduces stricter disciplinary measures, warning that violations could trigger legal and professional consequences if they harm the bank’s reputation or market stability.

In addition, the media team is required to issue clarifications within one hour of detecting any misleading report or rumor, while continuously monitoring media outlets and social platforms. The policy will be reviewed regularly and updated in coordination with the departments of economic research, risk management, internal auditing, and legal affairs, with any changes subject to the Governor’s approval.

By adopting this policy, the Central Bank aims to reinforce discipline in official communications and safeguard financial stability at a time of heightened economic uncertainty.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.