Syria Engages in 2024 Joint Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions

Syria actively participated in the annual meetings of Arab financial bodies, institutions, and the Arab Monetary Fund for the year 2024, which commenced on Tuesday in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. The event saw the attendance of the heads of Arab financial bodies and institutions.

Leading the Syrian delegation was Minister of Finance, Kinan Yaghi, accompanied by Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Muhammad Issam Hazma, along with representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Economy, and Foreign Trade.

These meetings serve as a unified platform for Arab financial institutions to address key financial, economic, and developmental issues at the regional level. The gatherings provide an opportunity to evaluate the measures and steps taken to support development in the Arab world, discuss future plans and development challenges, and strengthen regional partnerships among Arab economies.

At the conclusion of the meetings, Minister Yaghi participated in the 15th regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers, where significant regional and international economic developments and challenges facing Arab economies were reviewed.

During the meetings, Yaghi engaged in several bilateral discussions with Arab finance ministers, focusing on bilateral financial cooperation and common issues. He also met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to discuss future cooperation plans with these funds.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.