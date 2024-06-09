Qatari Defense Minister: Instability in Syria Fuels Cross-border Threats

Qatar’s Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, emphasized that instability in Syria fuels cross-border threats, noting that Gaza is “the largest open-air prison in the world, and now it is the largest mass grave.”

He made these remarks during a lecture at the Turkish Bosphorus University, where the Qatari minister discussed global and regional issues.

“In Lebanon, the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has escalated,” Attiyah said, adding that “the situation in Syria is affected by the rising tension in Lebanon, where the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has extended into Syria.”

Attiyah described the situation in Syria as “critical, with more than 12 million Syrians forcibly displaced,” according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

He expressed gratitude to Turkey for hosting 3.2 million Syrian refugees, noting, “we are grateful for the continued support, but this is a huge burden on Turkey and its infrastructure.”

Qatar’s defense minister stressed that “instability in Syria fuels cross-border threats, not only from extremist and non-state actors but also posing a direct threat to human capital in the region.” He described Gaza as “the largest open prison in the world, and now it is the largest mass grave,” due to the devastating Israeli war on the Strip, now in its ninth month.

“The recent escalation of mass destruction and genocide against Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip has created a complete security threat to the entire region, and the expansion of settlements has escalated the war and undermined international efforts to ensure peace and security in the region,” Attiyah said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.