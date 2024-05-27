Syria Aims to Reestablish Arab Health Secretariat in Damascus

Health Minister Dr. Hassan al-Ghobash affirmed that the Syrian government is making significant efforts and necessary preparations to bring the offices of the General Secretariat of the Arab Board for Health Specializations back to Damascus.

This announcement was made during his participation in the 60th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health in Geneva.

Dr. Al-Ghobash discussed with his counterparts the recommendations issued by the Technical Advisory Committee of the Council of Arab Health Ministers, which aim to strengthen and deepen Arab cooperation in the health sector.

Participants agreed on several key points, including addressing the health and humanitarian repercussions of Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip and the crimes against Palestinians. They also discussed activating the Arab Committee for Primary Health Care and Family Medicine and developing an Arab health strategy tailored to the specific needs of affected areas and health crises.

The Arab Board for Health Specializations, an Arab professional scientific body, was established in 1978 by the Council of Arab Ministers of Health under the umbrella of the League of Arab States.

