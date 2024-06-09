Mekdad and UAE Counterpart Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations

On Saturday, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad engaged in a phone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Syria and the United Arab Emirates and addressing current issues in the Arab region and the broader world.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation across various fields and committed to continuing bilateral meetings to explore and expand these areas of collaboration.

Additionally, they acknowledged the complex challenges facing international relations and highlighted the key issues that need addressing within the Arab context.

