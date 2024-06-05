Syria and Iraq Forge Stronger Ties: Focus on Security and Economic Cooperation

President Bashar al-Assad engaged in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani on Wednesday, addressing a range of bilateral relations and key Arab and international issues.

The conversation focused on several common concerns, including the enhancement of border security and efforts to consolidate it, as well as cooperation in combating terrorism, which serves the interests of both countries and the wider region.

President Assad and Prime Minister Sudani explored ways to bolster cooperation across various fields, particularly in economic areas, to benefit the peoples of the two brotherly nations.

Additionally, the leaders discussed the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, emphasizing the need to unify efforts to halt the crimes of the Israeli entity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.