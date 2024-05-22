Syrian Finance Minister: $300 Billion in War Losses

The Minister of Finance in the Syrian regime, Kenan Yaghi, revealed on Wednesday that the cumulative cost of the Syrian war over 13 years has reached $300 billion.

In an interview with CNBC Arabia, Yaghi emphasized the government’s pursuit of self-sustained growth by fostering private sector development, while acknowledging the impact of geopolitical tensions on growth prospects.

Yaghi highlighted Syria’s urgent need for support and loans to rebuild its infrastructure, expressing efforts to engage Syrian investors abroad and encourage their investments within the country. He noted that sanctions on the banking system have impeded financial transfers into Syria, underscoring ongoing governmental measures to manage inflation levels.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamil disclosed on Tuesday, May 14, that the direct losses incurred by the electricity sector during the war amount to $40 billion, with additional indirect damages exceeding $80 billion.

