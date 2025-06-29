Syria Denies Reports of Assassination Attempt on President Ahmad al-Sharaa

The Syrian Ministry of Information has firmly denied widespread media reports claiming that President Ahmad al-Sharaa survived an assassination attempt during a recent visit to the southern province of Daraa.

In an official statement carried by state-run news agency SANA, a government source said:

“There is no truth to what has been reported by several media outlets about the Syrian army and Turkish intelligence thwarting an attempt to assassinate President Ahmad al-Sharaa during his visit to Daraa.”

The denial comes in response to a report by Lebanese broadcaster LBCI, which alleged that a planned attack on the Syrian president had been foiled through joint efforts by Syrian forces and Turkish intelligence. The report claimed that the operation was masterminded by a local cell affiliated with ISIS, and that the group’s leader was arrested a day before President Sharaa’s visit.

A History of Threats

Though the government has dismissed the latest reports, security concerns surrounding Syria’s transitional president are not new. In March, French-language Lebanese newspaper L’Orient-Le Jour cited diplomatic sources claiming that Sharaa had already survived two assassination attempts since assuming office in December 2024. According to the report, jihadist groups—including remnants of ISIS—were behind the plots, viewing the president’s reform agenda as a threat to their influence.

These concerns have also been echoed by international officials. U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, previously warned of credible threats against Sharaa. In an interview with Al-Monitor, Barrack stated that radical elements opposed to the president’s efforts to form an inclusive government and re-engage with the West may be plotting to derail Syria’s political transition through targeted violence.

“The United States is concerned that President Sharaa could become the target of an extremist attack,” Barrack said. “We need a coordinated security framework built on intelligence-sharing among allies—not military intervention—to ensure his safety.”

Barrack further warned that disillusioned foreign fighters who had previously fought alongside Syrian forces during the campaign to remove Bashar al-Assad are now being recruited by extremist groups such as ISIS. Delays in delivering economic aid and reconstruction support, he added, risk creating a vacuum that such groups could exploit.

Rising Stakes in Syria’s Transition

President al-Sharaa, who came to power following the collapse of Assad’s regime, has championed a vision of national reconciliation, religious pluralism, and diplomatic re-engagement with regional and international partners. His efforts have earned praise from Western officials but also drawn the ire of extremist factions that seek to disrupt the post-Assad political process.

While the government maintains that security is under control, the swirling reports—true or not—highlight the fragile and contested nature of Syria’s political transition. As Damascus works to restore order and legitimacy, ensuring the safety of its leadership remains a critical priority. Whether or not this latest incident occurred as reported, it underscores the volatile environment President Sharaa must navigate as he attempts to steer Syria toward stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.