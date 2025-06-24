Syria Arrests Former Commander of Assad Regime’s Third Division

Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday the arrest of Major General Mowaffaq Nazeer Haidar, former commander of the “Third Armoured Division” in the army of ousted president Bashar al-Assad, citing his direct involvement in severe human rights violations during the war.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Interior described Haidar as a “criminal” general and confirmed that his arrest followed a “precise surveillance operation and carefully executed raid.” The ministry added that Haidar was responsible for overseeing the infamous Al-Qutayfah checkpoint—dubbed by Syrians as the “Checkpoint of Death”—and had led a division that served as the “spearhead” in many of the regime’s brutal offensives across Syria.

According to the statement, Haidar is accused of committing war crimes and egregious violations against civilians. He has been referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate for investigation, ahead of being presented to the appropriate judicial authorities.

Key Role in Assad’s Military Machine

The Third Division was among the most strategically significant units in the former regime’s military apparatus. Tasked with securing the northern entrance to Damascus, it was headquartered near Al-Qutayfah in the Qalamoun region, north of the capital.

Specializing in tanks and armoured vehicles, the division played a central role in the Assad regime’s military campaigns—especially in loyalist areas—and oversaw numerous checkpoints in the Qalamoun region, where widespread abuses against civilians were reported.

The division and its officers have been linked to several massacres committed during raids on towns such as Al-Nabek, Jairoud, and Yabroud. Tanks and personnel from the unit were actively deployed in these operations.

Following the collapse of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, many high-ranking officers from the Third Division, including Haidar, fled to undisclosed locations. Others surrendered to transitional authorities to seek settlement of their status.

Haidar’s arrest follows a recent wave of detentions targeting former regime figures. On Saturday, the Ministry of Interior announced the capture of Wasim al-Assad, a high-profile cousin of the former president.

