Syria Approves New Investment Framework for Industrial Cities to Spur Economic Recovery

In a move aimed at revitalising Syria’s post-war economy, the Ministry of Economy and Industry officially approved a new investment framework for the country’s industrial cities during a ministerial session held on Wednesday. The decision, endorsed by Minister of Economy Dr. Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, marks a significant policy shift intended to attract both domestic and international investors.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry, the new system introduces a set of incentives designed to stimulate economic activity across key sectors. These include tax exemptions, streamlined administrative procedures, and clear legal guarantees—all aimed at restoring investor confidence and accelerating the country’s economic recovery.

A Strategic Economic Pivot

Minister Shaar described the reform as a “strong push to enhance the investment climate and reinvigorate economic activity,” underlining the government’s broader commitment to development and adaptation to regional and global economic shifts.

The investment system is built on flexible and transparent standards that promise better governance and operational efficiency. During the session, officials emphasised the importance of transforming Syria’s industrial cities into engines of reconstruction and sustainable growth, especially as the country grapples with the lingering effects of more than a decade of conflict.

Participants in the session voiced unanimous support for the initiative, describing it as a modern legislative framework capable of enhancing the competitiveness of Syrian industrial hubs. The policy also seeks to pave the way for regional and international partnerships, while the Ministry committed to ongoing oversight and performance evaluation.

The new system is effective immediately and is hoped to open new avenues for investment, job creation, and industrial output.

Local Perspectives and Hopes for Reform

Bassem al-Saeed, Director of Industry in Homs, stressed the government’s focus on supporting high value-added projects that rely on local natural resources. Such initiatives are expected to reduce Syria’s dependence on imports and promote production diversity that benefits domestic markets.

Despite formidable challenges—including weak consumer purchasing power, energy shortages, high production costs, and burdensome taxes—the government is working to ease these constraints and expand access to export markets.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Hassia Industrial City noted that the city possesses strong potential to compete with major industrial hubs across the region. He expressed optimism that additional government decisions would further support investors and energise the country’s production base.

This policy is part of a wider governmental vision that aims to strengthen local industries and achieve greater self-sufficiency in critical sectors. Although Syria continues to face dire economic conditions, authorities are betting on targeted reforms and industrial development as pathways toward long-term recovery.

