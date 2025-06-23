Suicide Bombing Hits Damascus Church, Killing 25 and Wounding 63: ISIS Suspected

A devastating suicide bombing struck a church in the Syrian capital on Sunday, killing 25 worshippers and injuring at least 63 others, in one of the deadliest attacks to hit Damascus in recent years. The explosion targeted the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in the Al-Dweilaa district, as more than 200 people were attending Sunday services.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Interior, the attacker—identified as a member of the Islamic State (ISIS)—entered the church armed with a machine gun and an explosive vest. Witnesses say the assailant opened fire indiscriminately on the congregation before detonating his explosives. The Ministry confirmed that the assault followed a “known ISIS pattern” of combined gunfire and suicide bombing, similar to attacks previously seen in Iraq, Egypt, and Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Health reported Monday morning that the number of casualties had risen to 25 dead and 63 wounded, warning that the toll may increase as several victims remain in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area following the blast, and medical teams were dispatched to nearby hospitals. The Ministry of Interior stated that preliminary investigations point to ISIS responsibility and confirmed ongoing operations to identify potential accomplices and prevent further attacks.

ISIS Presence in Urban Syria

Security analyst Mustafa Amin Amer, speaking to Syrian outlet 963+, said the attack bore “99% certainty” of ISIS involvement. He noted that the tactic of an “inghimasi” (immersive suicide) attacker—armed assault followed by detonation—was a hallmark of ISIS’s strategy to cause maximum civilian casualties and media shock.

Amer added that the group appears to be shifting from operations in rural desert areas toward high-profile targets in Syrian cities. “This is a calculated message,” he said. “ISIS is announcing that it is not confined to the margins. It is back in the heart of Damascus.”

He further suggested that the group had taken advantage of reduced international attention to the Syrian conflict, using that vacuum to regroup and plan attacks, even amid tightened security measures.

International Condemnation

The bombing triggered a wave of international condemnation from world leaders, religious institutions, and regional organisations.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a statement calling the bombing a “heinous act” and extended his condolences to the families of the victims. He vowed that security forces would pursue the perpetrators “without rest” and affirmed that “Syria stands united against terror.”

Grand Mufti Osama al-Rifai also condemned the attack, describing it as an “inhuman crime” that violates all religious and moral values. He urged Syrian authorities to ensure accountability and justice.

The United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, called for a full investigation, emphasizing the need to reject extremism and protect all religious communities.

U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barak, speaking on behalf of President Donald Trump, expressed solidarity with Syria. “These cowardly and horrific acts have no place in the new fabric of tolerance and integration the Syrian people are working to build,” he said.

Reactions also poured in from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, all denouncing the bombing and affirming their support for Syria’s fight against terrorism.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the bombing as a “heinous assault on peace and religious freedom,” pledging continued support for Syria’s security and stability.

The World Muslim League, Arab League, and numerous Christian institutions, including Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox and Catholic Churches, denounced the attack as a violation of human dignity and sacred space.

Concerns of a Broader Resurgence

The bombing has raised fears that ISIS is attempting to re-establish a foothold in Syria’s urban centres, following a period of relative dormancy in the country’s eastern deserts.

In a press briefing, Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour Al-Din Baba revealed that two similar attacks—one near the Sayyida Zainab shrine and another targeting Maaloula Church—had been thwarted in recent months. “ISIS is trying to sow chaos and present the state as incapable of protecting its citizens,” he said, adding that “the safety of religious sites is a red line.”

The government has promised to rebuild the Mar Elias Church and increase security around religious institutions nationwide.

Meanwhile, the World Alawite Organization and other minority advocacy groups warned of escalating threats to Syria’s religious diversity. They called for increased international monitoring and protection for vulnerable communities, emphasizing that “attacking one house of worship is an attack on all.”

A Moment of National Unity

Despite the horror, public reactions across Syria have emphasised interfaith solidarity. Numerous Muslim and Christian voices called for unity, echoing a historical pattern of shared mourning and mutual resilience in the face of sectarian provocation.

In a widely circulated editorial, Syrian writer Mohammed Abu Hawwa wrote, “The bell in Al-Dweilaa will ring again, just as the muezzin’s call echoes from the Umayyad Mosque. Syria will rise—not by revenge, but by remembering who we are.”

As Syrians grieve the loss of life and brace for possible aftershocks, the attack on Mar Elias Church stands as a grim reminder: terrorism remains a threat, not only to lives, but to the fragile fabric of Syria’s post-war recovery.

Total Casualties (as of June 23, 2025):

25 dead

63 injured

Suspected Perpetrator:

Islamic State (ISIS)

Target:

Mar Elias Church, Al-Dweilaa, Damascus

Ongoing Investigation:

Syrian Ministry of Interior and security services coordinating intelligence operations

International Reactions:

Condemnations from UN, EU, U.S., Arab League, GCC, Turkey, and global religious institutions

Security Measures: