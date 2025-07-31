SJAC Expression Exposes Documented Human Rights Violations in Suweida

Syria Justice and Accountability Center (SJAC) released a report on Thursday detailing grave human rights violations committed during violent clashes in Suweida governorate earlier this month. The report, based on verified open-source evidence, documents extrajudicial killings, hostage-taking, and degrading treatment targeting the Druze community, amid a broader escalation involving Syrian security forces, Israeli airstrikes, and armed tribal factions.

Escalation of Violence

The crisis began on July 13, 2025, when Syrian Internal Security Forces blocked the Damascus-Suweida highway following the kidnapping of a Druze truck driver. Retaliatory attacks erupted swiftly, leading to dozens of reported deaths by nightfall. Over the next 24 hours, clashes expanded into a wider conflict, with Israeli airstrikes hitting villages and Syrian Defense Ministry forces entering multiple towns.

After a failed ceasefire, Arab tribal leaders declared an armed campaign against Suweida, allegedly to protect Bedouin families in the area. An estimated 50,000 fighters attacked the governorate over three days, leaving hundreds of civilians dead—though independent verification remains difficult due to an internet blackout and widespread misinformation.

Documented War Crimes

SJAC report identifies violations that constitute war crimes under the Geneva Conventions, including:

Extrajudicial Executions Video evidence confirms the execution of three Druze men—Muadh, Baraa, and Osama Arnous—forced off a rooftop before being shot. Geolocation verified the incident near 32°42’45.33″N, 36°33’53.45″E.

In another case, a man, later identified as Munir al-Rajma, was executed after being questioned about his Druze faith. The killing occurred at the “Martyr Muhammad Saleh Nasr School” in Thaala village. Hostage-Taking Fighters from the Druze community were filmed using Bedouin civilians as hostages in Um al-Zaytoun village, threatening harm if their relatives approached. Degrading Treatment Multiple videos show armed men forcibly shaving the mustaches of Druze elders—a culturally humiliating act—including an elderly man, Marhaj Shahin, and a Red Crescent worker.

Accountability Crisis

The report underscores the absence of transitional justice mechanisms in post-Assad Syria, fueling impunity. Despite President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s pledges to protect minorities, public trust remains low. The SCM calls for:

Independent investigations into all parties, including government-linked perpetrators.

Unrestricted access for UN monitors to Suweida.

A national dialogue to address sectarian tensions.

“Delaying justice will only perpetuate violence,” the report warns, urging immediate action to prevent further atrocities.

Read the full report here.