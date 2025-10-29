Sharaa Meets Saudi Telecom Chairman and International Investors in Riyadh

In the Saudi capital Riyadh, Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa convened with the Chairman of Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and a delegation of international investors to discuss opportunities for economic collaboration.

On Wednesday, President Sharaa met with Alayan Al-Wetaid, CEO of Saudi Telecom, and Yazeed Al-Humaid, Deputy Governor of the Public Investment Fund, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Also in attendance were Asaad al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Transitional Syrian Government, and Abdulsalam Haykal, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. Discussions focused on revitalising Syria’s telecommunications sector.

President Sharaa later held meetings with several international investors, including Khaled Al-Mufleh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, to explore prospects for cooperation, investment, and launching new economic ventures in Syria, SANA reported.

He also met with Prince Nayef bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Almarai Company, accompanied by Minister al-Shibani and Talal al-Hilali, Head of the Syrian Investment Authority.

President Sharaa had arrived in Riyadh the day before to attend the “Future Investment Initiative” conference. He was received at Prince Khalid International Airport by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, and Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Secretary of the Riyadh Region.

Sharaa is expected to hold a summit meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and deliver a keynote address at the conference, according to SANA.

Earlier in the week, a Syrian transitional delegation landed in Riyadh to take part in the same high-profile event. The delegation included Economy Minister Mohammed Nidal al-Shaar, Finance Minister Mohammed Yusr Burnia, Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, and Communications Minister Abdulsalam Haykal, alongside several other senior officials.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.