SDF To Damascus: Syria’s Future Lies in Partnership, Not Provocation

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of what it described as “provocative and hostile” chants voiced by armed factions affiliated with the Syrian government’s Ministry of Defence. The chants were heard during celebrations marking the first anniversary of the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Syrian cities witnessed widespread celebrations on Monday to commemorate the first anniversary of Assad’s fall. However, the festivities were marred by inflammatory slogans targeting the SDF, chanted by groups linked to the Damascus Ministry of Defence. The incident sparked anger among Kurdish communities in the “Autonomous Administration” regions of northern and eastern Syria.

SDF Decries Provocation: Any Attempt at Destabilisation Will Be Met with Resolve

In a statement, the SDF declared:

“What occurred is not merely an emotional outburst or an isolated incident, but rather a continuation of systematic efforts to incite hatred and revive divisive rhetoric. Such actions represent a flagrant breach of civil peace and a deliberate attempt to return Syria to a cycle of conflict for which its people have already paid a heavy price.”

The statement added:

“The involvement of individuals linked to the Ministry of Defence places the Damascus authorities before an undeniable responsibility. These actions either reflect an officially sanctioned narrative masked by rhetorical chaos, or an intentional failure to rein in the militias under its control.”

The SDF stressed that in either scenario, the message received by the Syrian public is clear: a continuation of the same mindset of incitement that the people of Syria have rejected through their own will.

The statement went on to note:

“Since its inception, the Syrian Democratic Forces have sacrificed thousands of martyrs in defence of all the people of Syria. The communities of northern and eastern Syria will not be reduced to a platform for hate speech. Any attempt to provoke or destabilise will be met with a responsible and resolute response that upholds civil peace and protects the shared achievements of all Syrians.”

The SDF concluded:

“Syria’s future cannot be built on frenzied slogans and incitement. It must rest on partnership, mutual recognition, and respect for the will of the country’s diverse communities—those who have proven to be the backbone in defending the nation and combating terrorism. Ignoring this reality is a futile attempt to drag the Syrian scene backwards—something our people and our forces will not permit.”

What Exactly Happened?

On Monday, large-scale celebrations took place across numerous Syrian cities, with the Syrian government, now led by Transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, organising military parades and public rallies to mark the first anniversary of “Victory and Liberation” following the toppling of Assad’s regime.

However, amid the celebrations, video footage circulated on social media showing elements of the Ministry of Defence chanting hostile slogans and issuing threats—described as “sword rhetoric”—against the SDF and residents of northern and eastern Syria.

The scenes featured inflammatory speeches and chants directed against both the Syrian Democratic Forces and the principle of “Autonomous Administration” in the north and east, all taking place without any apparent response or condemnation from the Damascus government.

