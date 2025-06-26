SDF Denies al-Hol Camp Link to St. Elias Church Bombing

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday firmly rejected claims made by the Syrian Ministry of Interior that the two suicide bombers behind the recent attack on St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus originated from al-Hol camp in al-Hasakah province and were non-Syrians.

In an official statement, the SDF Media Center said that relevant security agencies had conducted a thorough review of camp records, including logs of those residing in and departing from al-Hol in recent months. The investigation found no unregistered departures from the camp. It clarified that the only individuals who had left were Syrian nationals, whose release was coordinated directly with the Syrian government, and Iraqi families who were repatriated based on official lists submitted by the Iraqi authorities.

The statement also emphasized that al-Hol camp does not house foreign terrorists, but primarily shelters women and children from ISIS-affiliated families. As such, the suggestion that the attackers came from the camp, the SDF said, “lacks any factual basis.”

The SDF reiterated its commitment to security cooperation with all parties, calling for any such allegations regarding the movement of extremist operatives from its areas of control to be subject to a transparent, joint investigation based on verifiable records and evidence.

The bombing occurred on Sunday, June 22, 2025, targeting St. Elias Church in the Dweila’a neighbourhood of Damascus during Sunday mass. According to Syria’s Ministry of Health, the attack killed 25 civilians and wounded more than 60 others.

The Ministry of Interior stated that two armed suicide bombers opened fire inside the church before one of them detonated his explosive vest. The second was reportedly cornered by security forces and detonated outside the building.

The attack came at a particularly sensitive moment in Syria’s political transition and coincided with the national exam period, adding to public anxiety and official concern about potential efforts to destabilize security and inflame sectarian tensions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.